LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game Two Score
After and 8-5 game one victory against California, Georgia Tech is going for the series win today at home. The Yellow Jackets got out to a 6-0 lead last night with a pair of three run home runs and then held on when Cal made a charge late in the game. The win moved them to 27-7 this season and 12-4 in the ACC.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for Game 2:
1. C Vahn Lackey
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. SS Carson Kerce
6. 1B John Giesler
7. DH Nahanael Coupet
8. 3B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Top of the 1st
Jones gives up a double and a walk, but no runs. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Lackey started the game with a leadoff home run to make it 1-0 in favor of Georgia Tech. Buress and Daniel walked then Hernandez singled to load the bases. A sac fly from Kerce scored Burress to make it 2-0. That is the lead going to the 2nd inning.
Top of the 2nd
