All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game Two Score

Georgia Tech is looking to win another ACC series when they face California at home today

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game Two Score
LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game Two Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

After and 8-5 game one victory against California, Georgia Tech is going for the series win today at home. The Yellow Jackets got out to a 6-0 lead last night with a pair of three run home runs and then held on when Cal made a charge late in the game. The win moved them to 27-7 this season and 12-4 in the ACC.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for Game 2:

1. C Vahn Lackey

2. CF Drew Burress

3. LF Caleb Daniel

4. 2B Alex Hernandez

5. SS Carson Kerce

6. 1B John Giesler

7. DH Nahanael Coupet

8. 3B Will Baker

9. RF Parker Brosius

Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.

Top of the 1st

Jones gives up a double and a walk, but no runs. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Lackey started the game with a leadoff home run to make it 1-0 in favor of Georgia Tech. Buress and Daniel walked then Hernandez singled to load the bases. A sac fly from Kerce scored Burress to make it 2-0. That is the lead going to the 2nd inning.

Top of the 2nd

Additional Links

Team Wreck'Em Comes Out On Top vs Team Swarm In Georgia Tech's White and Gold Spring Game

Georgia Tech Baseball Holds Off A Late Rally From Cal to Win Game One 8-5

ESPN Names Storyline, Position, Player to Watch for Georgia Tech's Spring Game Tomorrow

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball