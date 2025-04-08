LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 9 Auburn Baseball Score
After their sweep of Stanford, Georgia Tech is set for a massive mid-week showdown tonight against one of the best teams in the country, the Auburn Tigers. Both teams have big expectations for what they hope to accomplish this season and a win here would be a huge boost to either resume.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for Game 3:
1. LF Caleb Daniel
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Alex Hernandez
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. SS Carson Kerce
6. DH Tyler Neises
7. 1B John Giesler
8. 3B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Sam Swygert is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight.
Top of the 1st
Tough start for Georgia Tech in this game. A hit batter, a walk, and a single loaded the bases and then the Tigers hit a grand slam to take a 4-0 lead with no outs. Swygert was able to get out of the inning without allowing any more runs, but the Yellow Jackets were in an early hole.
Bottom of the 1st
It was a 1-2-3 inning for Georgia Tech. Auburn leads 4-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Brett Barfield came in to pitch for Swygert. He walked the leadoff batter, but struck out the next one and then got a fly out. He struck out the final batter and did not allow a run. Auburn leads 4-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 2nd
Lackey grounded out, but Kerce bunted to get to first and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Giesler brought him home on an RBI single to make it 4-1, but that was the only run of the inning. Auburn leads 4-1 going to the 3rd.
Top of the 3rd
