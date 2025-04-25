LIVE Updates - No. 24 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Baseball, Game One Score
Georgia Tech is in the midst of their roughest stretch of the season. They lost a midweek game to Georgia last week, were swept by Miami, and then lost 1-0 to Auburn on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets went from looking like a sure thing to be a host for the regionals in the NCAA Tournament to losing their grip on it. Can they get back on track starting tonight vs Virginia?
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one tonight:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. 1B John Giesler
8. DH Tyler Neises
9. RF Connor Shouse
Tate McKee is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
It was a 1-2-3 inning for UVA. 0-0 going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
It was a 1-2-3 inning for GT. 0-0 going into the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
