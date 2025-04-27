LIVE Updates - No. 24 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Baseball, Game Three Score
Georgia Tech Baseball has not been able to snap out of their funk yet and end their losing streak, losing to Virginia on Saturday afternoon to extend their losing streak to seven games. Can they avoid being swept for the second straight ACC series?
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Alex Hernandez
4. LF Caleb Daniel
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. DH Kent Schmidt
8. RF Connor Shouse
9. 1B John Giesler
Jaylen Paden is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
A runner reached on catchers interference and then UVA got a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
