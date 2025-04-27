All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - No. 24 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Baseball, Game Three Score

Can Georgia Tech avoid being swept for the second straight weekend and defeat Virginia in game three?

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech Baseball has not been able to snap out of their funk yet and end their losing streak, losing to Virginia on Saturday afternoon to extend their losing streak to seven games. Can they avoid being swept for the second straight ACC series?

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Alex Hernandez

4. LF Caleb Daniel

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Carson Kerce

7. DH Kent Schmidt

8. RF Connor Shouse

9. 1B John Giesler

Jaylen Paden is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.

Top of the 1st

A runner reached on catchers interference and then UVA got a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead going to the bottom of the 1st

Bottom of the 1st

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

