LIVE Updates - No. 24 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Baseball, Game Two Score
The losing streak continued for Georgia Tech last night, as they could not stop Virginia's offense in a 12-9 defeat. It was the sixth consecutive loss for the Yellow Jackets, dropping them to 29-13. It was also their fourth straight ACC loss. Can Georgia Tech find a way to get back on track this afternoon and even the series vs the Cavaliers?
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one tonight:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Alex Hernandez
4. LF Caleb Daniel
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. DH Kent Schmidt
8. 1B John Giesler
9. RF Connor Shouse
Brady Jones is the starter tonight for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
UVA gets a solo home run and leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 1st.
Bottom of the 1st
