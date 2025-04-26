Former Georgia Tech Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr Drafted By The Cincinnati Bengals In the Second Round
Georgia Tech had a number of players eligible for the draft this season, as well as a couple of former players. One of those players is former linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. Knight spent the first four years of his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Charlotte. Knight made one more stop before he was out of eligibility and he made the most of his opportunity at South Carolina. Knight turned into one of the best linebackers in the SEC, totaling 82 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception.
Tonight, Knight was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 49th pick in the NFL Draft. Knight is going to join first round pick Shemar Steward in trying to turn the Bengals defense around and help them return to the Super Bowl.
Knight finished as one of the highest-graded players on the Gamecocks defense, teaming up with former Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard to improve South Carolina into one of the SEC's best defenses. Knight finished with an 82.8 overall grade on PFF in 572 total snaps. He had an 85.4 run defense grade.
During his lone season at Charlotte, Knight totaled 96 tackles (career high), three interceptions (career high), and 1.5 sacks.
For his career with Georgia Tech, Knight finished with 51 tackles, two pass deflections, one sack, and two forced fumbles.
Knight has seen his career take a big upswing over the past couple of seasons and is a high character player. He should be able to help the Bengals get back to the playoffs and make their defense a more respectable unit.
