Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Four Star Cornerback Larry Moon

There are not many teams that are hotter than Georgia Tech on the recruiting trail.

The month of June has the Yellow Jackets positioned to have a top 25 class, and they continue to add to it. They reeled in two more blue-chip commitments tonight, and the first of them being four-star cornerback Larry Moon, who plays his high school football down at IMG Academy in Florida.

Shortly after Moon announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets, four-star defensive end Justin Weeks committed to Brent Key's program.

Looking at the prospect

Moon (5'11 185 LBS) is a very good DB prospect out of one of the most talent-rich states in the country, one that Georgia Tech has had some success with as well. He committed to the Yellow Jackets over other offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, and others.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Moon is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 340 player in the country, the No. 30 safety in the country, and the 29th ranked player in the state of Florida.

Moon is not the first highly-rated prospect to come out of Florida and commit to Georgia Tech this cycle. Georgia Tech recently got a commitment from four-star DL Jamar Thompson, three-star linebacker Noah Renes, and three-star wide receiver Kaden Howard.

While there is understandably a focus for Georgia Tech to recruit its own state of Georgia because of the talent in their own backyard, Key and his staff have shown the ability to go out of state to land the players they want.

As an athletic DB with good ball skills, Moon is a quality addition to the Yellow Jackets' class and future defensive back room. Other DB's in this class for Georgia Tech include three-star DB MJ Burnett (son of former Georgia Tech safety Morgan Burnett) and three-star safety Julian Elzey, whom they flipped from Kansas State.

With the two commitments that Georgia Tech got from Moon and Weeks tonight, their 2027 class has moved up to No. 24 overall in the country and No. 5 in the ACC, trailing Miami (No. 2 nationally), Virginia Tech (No. 8), Clemson (No. 11), and California (No. 21).

One big commitment to be keeping an eye on for tomorrow is four-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle, who plays at Douglas County High School (GA). The Yellow Jackets have been trending for the local offensive tackle, as they have been receiving multiple predictions to land him.

According to 247Sports, Sam-Epelle is the No. 112 prospect in the country, the No. 16 OT in the country, and the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia.

Brent Key and his staff are on fire with this recruiting class and they might not be done just yet. Moon is a fantastic addition to the class and a big win for Key, Kobie Jones, and the rest of the staff.