In-State Wide Receiver Elijah Reeves Becomes First Commitment In Georgia Tech's 2028 Class

Georgia Tech has been on a great run on the recruiting trail in the month of June for the 2027 class, but the Yellow Jackets got their first commitment for the 2028 class tonight. In-state wide receiver Elijah Reeves announced his commitment to the program tonight.

Mountain View (Ga.) WR Elijah Reeves has committed to Georgia Tech. He is the first 2028 commit. pic.twitter.com/fpHusaeOFf — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) June 22, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Reeves plays at Mountain View High School (GA) and is a 6'1 180 LBS wide reciever prospect that has been impressive this summer and has other offers from top power four programs. Florida State, Virginia Tech, Kansas, and Kentucky are some of the other schools that have offered Reeves, but he is choosing to stay in the state and rep the Yellow Jackets.

It is an obvious point that it is very, very early and any commitments in the 2028 class are not going to be looked at the same as the 2027 class, because there is a full year plus before these players are allowed to sign. But, Georgia Tech has shown a good ability to identify talent early and if they are ready to take a commitment from a player this early, it shows they believe in him and his talent.

For Reeves, he is heading into his junior season and has a chance to continue to make a name for himself and become one of the best wide receivers in the state of Georgia. He is not currently ranked on any of the major recruiting platforms, but that is more because a lot of 2028 prospects are still being identified and scouted, not due to his ability.

The class that Georgia Tech has been able to put together for the 2027 class has been nothing short of fantastic and I do think that some of the momentum generated from this run over the past three weeks has bled over into the 2028 class, though it is far from the only reason that Reeves opted to commit tonight.

Reeves joining the 2028 class also continues to show the work that the Georgia Tech staff has continued to do in the state of Georgia. Ever since he was hired, Brent Key has put a major emphasis on getting the players they want in the state of Georgia and just this past weekend, they added one of the state's (and nation's) best OT's in Joshua Sam-Epelle.

Other in-state wins for Georgia Tech in this cycyle include DE Success Nwabude, DE Justin Weeks, and DB MJ Burnett. The Yellow Jackets class currently ranks No. 22 in the country according to 247Sports.