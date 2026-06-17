Three Reasons To Be Excited About Georgia Tech's Freshman Class

Georgia Tech has a freshman class that is largely overlooked but could make a key impact on the 2026 roster. They have some players who should make a difference on the team this upcoming fall and make their names known across the ACC. Let’s take a look at three reasons why you should be excited about the Georgia Tech freshman class.

1. Freshman turned heads early in the spring

There were a number of freshmen who came in and made their presence known in the spring for the Yellow Jackets. Some of those names included Braylon Outlaw, Christian Speakman, Courtney Heard, Courtlin Heard, Kealan Jones, and Cole Bergeron. Now all of these freshmen will play in 2026, but it is a good sign to see them pay early dividends as soon as they got on campus.

This will likely lead to more heads turning in fall camp and to making a difference when it matters. It’s hard for a freshman to come in early and make an impact, but these names did just that and could be players in 2026.

2. Beauty in the unknown

While this may be contrary to popular belief, not knowing what some of these freshmen can do is very exciting. We still don’t know what Trae Stevenson, Jaedyn Terry, Chris Hewitt Jr, Jack Richerson, Darnell Collins, Kentrell Davis, Ladriious Crumity, and Kymani Morales look like. All were highly productive prep players and could make an impact. Some weren’t on campus yet or were coming along a little more slowly.

With the unknown, you could be surprised about who makes a difference in fall camp and catches the coaches' eyes. We see a freshman every year who nobody was talking about or knew of prior to camp. I think that will be the case this fall for the Yellow Jackets, where an unknown name makes an impact.

3. The class has a lot of depth

The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 39 in the class according to 247Sports for the 2026 cycle. Despite not having many blue-chip prospects, the Yellow Jackets have several three-star, well-rounded players who fit the scheme and system they want to deploy. With so many opportunities out there, these young players could take advantage and find roles.

We see it all the time, and players who make a difference and help teams because of their depth. You never know when an injury can present itself, and an opportunity arises to make an impact. I think the depth the Yellow Jackets have obtained will make a key difference in this class.