Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 26
In this story:
The Boston Red Sox have taken down the New York Yankees in back-to-back games, and now the Yankees need to win on both Saturday and Sunday to force a series split.
The Yankees are also holding on to a slim one-game lead in the AL East, so bouncing back with a win today is imperative.
Let's breakdown the odds and my best bet for today's matinee matchup.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Yankees -125
- Red So +105
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-105)
- UNDER 8.5 (-115)
Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN App
- Yankees record: 48-33
- Red Sox record: 34-46
Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Gerrit Cole, RHP (2-2, 3.62 ERA)
- Boston: Jake Bennett, LHP (1-3, 3.71 ERA)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pick: Jarren Duran UNDER 0.5 Hits (+139)
Garrit Cole has dominated Jarren Duran throughout their careers. Duran has 17 at bats against him, managing just three hits and 10 strikeouts for a batting average of .176. I expect that to continue today, so betting on Durant to not record a hit at +139 seems like a great bet to place.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Yankees to win as road favorites:
The Red Sox have been great offensively when facing left-handed pitchers this season, ranking inside the top 10 in almost every metric. Their issues start to arise when they face a right-handed pitcher. In fact, they're dead last amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing righties, while also sporting a .677 OPS against them.
They have a tough rightie this afternoon in Gerrit Cole, who has held this Red Sox lineup to an OPS of just .589 throughout his career.
The Yankees are in a great spot as road favorites this afternoon.
Pick: Yankees -125 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets