Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 26

The Boston Red Sox have taken down the New York Yankees in back-to-back games, and now the Yankees need to win on both Saturday and Sunday to force a series split.

The Yankees are also holding on to a slim one-game lead in the AL East, so bouncing back with a win today is imperative.

Let's breakdown the odds and my best bet for today's matinee matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run line

Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Red Sox +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Yankees -125

Red So +105

Total

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN App

Yankees record: 48-33

Red Sox record: 34-46

Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

New York: Gerrit Cole, RHP (2-2, 3.62 ERA)

Boston: Jake Bennett, LHP (1-3, 3.71 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Pick: Jarren Duran UNDER 0.5 Hits (+139)

Garrit Cole has dominated Jarren Duran throughout their careers. Duran has 17 at bats against him, managing just three hits and 10 strikeouts for a batting average of .176. I expect that to continue today, so betting on Durant to not record a hit at +139 seems like a great bet to place.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Yankees to win as road favorites:

The Red Sox have been great offensively when facing left-handed pitchers this season, ranking inside the top 10 in almost every metric. Their issues start to arise when they face a right-handed pitcher. In fact, they're dead last amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing righties, while also sporting a .677 OPS against them.

They have a tough rightie this afternoon in Gerrit Cole, who has held this Red Sox lineup to an OPS of just .589 throughout his career.

The Yankees are in a great spot as road favorites this afternoon.

Pick: Yankees -125 via Caesars

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