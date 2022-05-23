Multiple Georgia Tech Baseball Players Earn All-ACC Honors

When you have one of the top offenses in not only the conference but also the country, you are going to have multiple players make the All-Conference teams. The players are chosen by the league's coaches, which goes to show how much respect the opposing coaches had for the hitters of Georgia Tech.

It should surprise absolutely nobody that Kevin Parada was named to the first-team All-ACC. Parada has had a sensational season that saw him break the Georgia Tech single-season record for home runs with 26, which is second nationally. He is the ACC leader in home runs, RBIs, Runs, and Total Bases.

Parada was not the only first-teamer though. Shortstop Chandler Simpson and first baseman Andrew Jenkins also got on the first team. Simpson is the national leader in batting average and Jenkins is right behind Parada in a lot of key hitting categories in the ACC.

On the second team, Tim Borden earned his way on it as the designated hitter. Borden has been one of the hottest hitters on the team and is a threat to hit a home run at any time. Tres Gonzales made the second team as an outfielder and he has been one of the most consistent hitters on Georgia Tech this season and does a great job of getting on base. He is also one of the best defensive players in the ACC.

One guy that has certainly earned his way on the third team after entering the starting lineup was Stephen Reid. If he had been a starter all season, there is a good chance that Reid would be on the first team.

All of these guys have had great seasons and hope to be able to carry Georgia Tech to an ACC Tournament championship this week.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech sweeps Pittsburgh and ends the season on a six-game winning streak

Georgia Tech loses to Wisconsin in regional, ending their season

Which transfer tight end will make the biggest impact for Georgia Tech in 2022?

Georgia Tech picks up another defensive back transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett