Pair of Grand Slams Powers Georgia Tech Past North Carolina

After a disappointing effort on Saturday, Georgia Tech Baseball looked to bounce back and get the series win over North Carolina on Sunday. Marquis Grissom Jr was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets and he was looking to help turn around the recent pitching woes the team has run into.

There was no scoring in the first inning, but the Yellow Jackets would pick it up offensively in the second. After the bases were loaded, Kevin Parada came to the plate and drove in all the base-runners with a grand slam to give Georgia Tech a 4-0 lead in the second inning. It was the first career grand slam for Parada and the third home run of the weekend.

The scoring would continue in the very next inning with another home run, this time from Tres Gonzales and the lead was 5-0.

North Carolina would get some of the runs back with a 2 RBI triple to cut the lead to 5-2 in the third inning. The Tar Heels would again put multiple runs up in an inning when they had an RBI single in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-4.

Colin Hall would hit the third home run of the day for Georgia Tech in the sixth inning and get the lead back to two runs at 6-4.

Georgia Tech was not done hitting home runs however. Tim Borden hit a solo home run and got the lead to 7-4. It was the fourth home run of the day for the Yellow Jackets.

North Carolina would start to make things interesting in the bottom of the eighth inning and cut the lead to 7-6. Yellow Jackets fans had to be nervous heading into the top of the ninth.

The bases were loaded yet again and the Yellow Jackets offense delivered to give them a more comfortable lead. Borden blasted a grand slam to give Tech an 11-6 lead.

The bullpen was going to have to bring the victory home for Georgia Tech though. North Carolina had a two-run home run to cut it to 11-8. Georgia Tech would get the outs though and get the series win over the Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be back in action Tuesday at home against Mercer and then will have a home series against Duke next weekend.

