Updated ACC Baseball Standings After Sunday's Games (3/24)
The ACC is one of the top conferences in the country when it comes to baseball, and it is now three weeks into conference play. There are still plenty of games to play, but you can see the early conference race starting to take shape.
Georgia Tech has had a hot start to the ACC season, going 7-2 in their first nine games. They have series wins over Virginia Tech, Pitt, and Notre Dame so far this season, but their biggest challenge of the season is going to take place this weekend against Clemson.
Florida State remains at the top with a 5-1 record and is coming off of a series win against Miami. The Seminoles take on Notre Dame next weekend.
Wake Forest (7-2), Clemson (4-2, and NC State (4-2) are in that next tier of teams. The Tigers just took two of three from Wake and NC State took two of three from Pitt over the weekend. Stanford, Duke, and Cal are all 5-4 in conference play and the Blue Devils are coming off of a sweep against Virginia. Louisville is 3-3 in ACC play and both North Carolina and Virginia Tech are 4-5. The Hokies just took two of three from the Cardinals in what is there biggest win of the season so far.
When you look at the bottom of the standings, the biggest surprise so far is Virginia. The Cavaliers are just 3-6 in ACC play and were swept at Duke over the weekend. The Cavaliers still have talent to make a run in the ACC, but they have some catching up to do. Pitt (2-4), Boston College (3-6), Miami (1-5), and Notre Dame (1-8) make up the bottom of the league.
There are some big series next weekend in the ACC. Clemson at Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, and NC State at Duke are the ones that I would keep an eye on closely.
ACC Baseball Standings (3/24)
1. Florida State (5-1 ACC, 20-3 overall)
2. Georgia Tech (7-2, 20-4)
3. Wake Forest (7-2, 19-6)
4. Clemson (4-2, 23-3)
5. NC State (4-2, 17-6)
6. Stanford (5-4, 15-6)
7. Duke (5-4, 16-9)
8. California (5-4, 13-10)
9. Louisville (3-3, 18-5)
10. North Carolina (4-5, 18-6)
11. Virginia Tech (4-5, 16-8)
12. Pitt (2-4, 14-9)
13. Virginia (3-6, 12-10)
14. Boston College (3-6, 10-11)
15. Miami (1-5, 14-11
16. Notre Dame (1-8, 12-9)
