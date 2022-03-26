Who Earned Tonight's Player of the Game vs NC State?

At one point on Friday night, it looked like Georgia Tech was going to rout NC State and were up 6-1 on the Wolfpack. The rest of the game was filled with fielding errors and bad pitching for the Yellow Jackets and it was too much to overcome and NC State won 8-6.

This was the first weekend series that the Yellow Jackets have played on the road. NC State might be towards the bottom of the ACC Standing for now, but this is a team that is better than its record.

For the player of the game tonight, it was a pretty easy decision to make. It's Andrew Jenkins. While he did have a crucial fielding error that hurt the Yellow Jackets in the game, he had the best night of any Georgia Tech Player at the plate. Jenkins was 4-5 with 3 RBIs and a home run in Raleigh on Friday night. It looked as if his three-run homer in the fourth inning would break the game open, but it was not to be.

Jenkins has been one of the best players in the country as of late and he showed tonight why that is, despite the loss.

Georgia Tech and NC State will play again in Raleigh on Friday night. The first pitch will be at 7:00 p.m.

