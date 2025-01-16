Georgia Tech Basketball: 2025 Signees Brandon Stores and Akai Fleming Nominated To Be McDonald's All-Americans
Once again the time is upon us to see who will become tne next burger boys. Georgia Tech signees, Brandon Stores and Akai Fleming have been nominated to make the McDonald's All-American Game.
Both Stores and Fleming are standout scorers in their respective classes, each showcasing their scoring abilities at different levels of competition. Recently, Stores posted a game-high 24 points against Texas team DeSoto. Meanwhile, Fleming delivered an impressive performance by scoring 23 points on 73% shooting from the field against Fear God.
Both of the recruits officially signed to the Yellow Jackets in November.
Current Yellow Jacket Jaeden Mustaf was the most recent to participate in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2024.
In other recruiting news this week, Georgia Tech made the top ten for 2026 forward Jalan Wingfield. The other schools included Virginia Tech, Georgia, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, South Carolina, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports, Wingfield (6'8 225 LBS) is the No. 51 player in the country, the No. 10 power forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Georgia. If Damon Stoudamire can land Wingfield, it would give Georgia Tech their second commitment in the 2026 class along with five-star center Moustapha Diop.
Diop plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, a place that has given Georgia Tech talented prospects in the past including 2025 four-star guard Akai Fleming, 2024 three-star center Cole Kirouac, and 2024 four-star prospects Darrion Sutton and Jaeden Mustaf.
Diop told 247Sports Eric Bossi this about why he decided to commit to Georgia Tech and what he likes about Damon Stoudamire:
"I've been around the campus a lot, working out there, watching their practices every now and then and I feel that I fit in well with the campus and the basketball program," Diop told 247Sprorts. "It's a great basketball program and I believe they will be one of the top programs in the country. I already believe they are one of them because I feel like the program is in good hands with Damon Stoudamire.
According to 247Sports, Diop is a five-star prospect and the No. 12 player in the country in the 2026 class, the No. 3 power forward, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. On3 Sports has Diop as the No. 16 player in the country, the No. 1 center in the country for 2026, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.
