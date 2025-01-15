Analyst Shares Thoughts on Georgia Tech 2025 QB Signee Grady Adamson's Performance In The Navy All-American Bowl
This past weekend, Georgia Tech's 2025 QB signee Grady Adamson participated in the Navy All American Bowl, which is one of the top games for high school prospects to attend and participate in. Adamson got some reps in the game and looked sharp during his brief playing period, but flashed the tools that made him the top QB target for Brent Key and his staff.
After the game, 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish shared his thoughts on Adamson's performance in the game and how he looked in practice during the week:
"Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek product Grady Adamson has been a consistent riser in our rankings as the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder steadily evolved into a well-rounded playmaker who could win with his arm or a powerful running style that could be a perfect fit for how Brent Key and Buster Faulkner want to play offense.
Adamson owns an efficient and smooth passing motion with the ability to occasionally alter his arm slot when needed thanks to his background as a baseball player. The Georgia Tech signee has an above-average arm but wins primarily by manipulating defenses with his eyes and layering passes into windows of space at the second level. Two traits of his game that were consistently put on display during the pass skeleton periods of practice throughout the week.
Adamson had the least amount of snaps of any quarterback in the All-American Bowl Saturday, but he still had positives moments in finishing 2 of 4 for 41 yards and ten sack-adjusted yards on the ground.
Overall, it was a solid showing for the future Yellow Jacket. Adamson made noticeable strides throughout his final season of high school football and should arrive in Atlanta as Georgia Tech's eventual signal-caller of the future."
Adamson was one of the earliest commits in Georgia Tech's 2025 class, committing to the Yellow Jackets back in April and sticking with them the entire way. Georgia Tech has a talented quarterback room and Adamson is the latest addition to it. According to the 247Sports Composite, Adamson is the No. 637 player in the country, the No. 38 quarterback, and the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma.
Our own Najeh Wilkins had a chance to talk with Adamson shortly after he committed to the Yellow Jackets and they dove into why he made his decision:
“I was texting with coach Weinke for a little while before they offered me. We went down and visited them I think about two weeks ago. We went and visited and saw the campus and met with all the coaches. We met with Coach Key and that is where he offered me in his office after we had a good talk,” said Adamson. “I think the vision that Coach Brent Key has there and also the knowledge that offensive staff has. I think it’s a good spot for me to develop and definitely learn from those guys that have a lot of experience.”
Adamson is looking forward to learning from great football minds and really enjoyed the atmosphere when he visited a few weeks prior.
“The knowledge coach Weinke has of being a quarterback on and off the field and dealing with other effects of being a quarterback. Just the knowledge and coaching he is able to give is a big plus that Georgia Tech has. Coach Buster Faulkner made me feel like I belonged in that system and that I execute highly. I think with Coach Buster and Coach Weinke it will be a pretty electric offense we can have set up. There are definitely some good people to be around every day. The team atmosphere seemed like some good guys to be around every day and work with," said Adamson.
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Labeled A Dark Horse For The College Football Playoff In 2025
Georgia Tech Basketball: Five Takeaways As The Yellow Jackets Fall To Clemson For Their Third Consecutive Loss
Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Make The Top 10 For 2026 Top 100 Recruit Jalan Wingfield