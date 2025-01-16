Georgia Tech Football 2024 Report Card: Quarterback Was A Position Of Strength & Could Be Even Better In 2025
The Yellow Jackets got a lot out of their quarterback unit which was instrumental in helping them finish with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.
Let’s take a look at starter Haynes King and evaluate his season overall. In the games King played this season the Yellow Jackets were 7-4.
King put together another productive season for the Yellow Jackets. When he announced his return it was huge for Yellow Jacket nation. He threw for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also got it done on the ground rushing for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns. King also took care of the football and only threw two interceptions all season. I think an area I was most impressed with was how efficiently he was throwing the football. King was among the leaders in the nation in completion percentage this year completing his passes at a 72.9% rate which set a career high for him. He also crossed the 2,000-yard mark for the second time in his career.
He battled an AC Shoulder Joint sprain injury in 2024 but that didn’t deter him from having a great year. He displayed his character, grit, and fight. That was on full display when he went against Georgia putting on a valiant effort in a devastating loss. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also torched the Bulldogs defense rushing for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
He even caught the attention of head coach Kirby Smart who said King was a warrior and had “so much respect" for his performance after the game. King finished 12th in QBR (Quarterback Rating) with a 78.6 and was also named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024.
When you really think about it, Georgia Tech probably could have won an extra game or two if they had started Aaron Philo earlier this year when Haynes King went out with a shoulder joint sprain injury.
Philo finished his freshman season with 565 yards passing a touchdown and two interceptions. He also completed 51.4% of his passes. Now Philo will have to work on his accuracy and his short to intermediate throws but when you look at his downfield throws they were a thing of beauty.
The stats don't tell the full story about Philo. You have to look deeper. There were several big moments he had this past season in his young career. How about in an upset win over Miami when Miami cut the lead to single digits and Philo had to orchestrate a scoring drive to give the Yellow Jackets much-needed breathing room and convert multiple first downs with pressure in his face.
Another was when NC State had the Yellow Jackets on the ropes and scored with 1:30 left in the game. It capped off a 22-point quarter for the Wolfpack. The game looked over but Philo didn’t flinch. He orchestrated a seven-play 75-yard that only took 1:08. Philo finished it off with a game-winning 18-yard touchdown run that helped seal the victory for the Yellow Jackets. He didn't just keep the team afloat. He thrived This kid just has something different. Philo has moxie and since he played in so many big games in high school it carries over to the next level. He is never scared of the moment and plays his best football when the game is on the line. Philo has established himself as the quarterback of the future and one the Yellow Jackets can depend on moving forward if anything happens to King.
Zach Pyron was the worst graded passer on the team according to PFF, finishing with a 57.9 grade on 148 snaps. Pyron was the backup to Haynes King to start the season and got the chance to play in his place against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. During that two-game stretch, he threw for 345 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions finishing with an 0-2 record.
It was a mixed bag overall for Pyron when he came into the lineup. He did some things well and also struggled in some key areas like taking care of the football. He did run the ball and set a career-high in rushing yards for a season with 127 in 2024. There also was a lot of stagnation in the offense as it lacked explosive plays down the field. The offense wasn't operating with the same efficiency as before. Nonetheless, he did the best he could.
Overall, it was a productive year for the quarterbacks at Georgia Tech as they proved to be one of the best units on the team. When big drives or points were needed, the quarterbacks came prepared and made plays to put the Yellow Jackets in position to win.
