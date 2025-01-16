Report: Georgia Tech Hires Alabama Defensive Assistant For Vacant Cornerbacks Coach Position
According to multiple reports, Georgia Tech has made a hire for their vacant cornerbacks coaching position. First reported by FootballScoop, Georgia Tech is set to hire Alabama defensive assistant Kobie Jones as the program's new cornerbacks coach. The report was then confirmed by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
From the report on FootballScoop:
"Coach Brent Key is working to finalize a deal to hire Kobie Jones away from Alabama to coach the cornerbacks for his Georgia Tech program. A Florida native who played collegiately at Alabama A&M, where he switched from quarterback to defensive back, Jones worked at prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, following his playing career.
From there, he accepted a graduate assistant role inside the Crimson Tide program and eventually was named the assistant cornerbacks coach."
The cornerbacks coaching position was left vacant after former assistant Ricky Brumfield left the program during the season.
Jones is going to have an interesting group to work with next season. While Warren Burrell is out of eligibility, the Yellow Jackets are going to be returning Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Zachary Tobe from last year's team. Georgia Tech landed one of the nation's top cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class in Dalen Penson and got Kelvin Hill (UAB) and Daiquan White in the transfer portal.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
