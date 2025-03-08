Georgia Tech Basketball Target Jalan Wingfield Wins 5A State Championship After Dominant Effort
Georgia Tech basketball target Jalan Wingfield won the 5A state championship after Tri-Cities defeated Woodward Academy 66-55 on Friday night. Wingfield announced his top 10 schools back on January 14th, which included Auburn, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, and Mississippi State. Wingfield nearly recorded a 20-20 game in the state championship. No, that is not a typo.
It was a game Woodward Academy led 27-25 at the half before Tri-Cities edged the War Eagles 19-13 in the third quarter. Tri-Cities used an 11-0 run to break the game open and take control of the outcome in the fourth quarter. Jalan Wingfield was a huge catalyst in helping the Bulldogs pull away. His effort on the glass and scoring prowess was phenomenal on Friday night leaving the War Eagles with no answers.
Wingfield’s final stat line was 20 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks. He was named the Morgan and Morgan Player of the Game by GPB. Woodward Academy kept attacking the basket, especially in the second half, but Wingfield stood in the middle like an immovable figure contesting and altering shots at a high level. There were a number of times he would go up and snag rebounds over multiple Woodward Academy players like they weren’t even there. Wingfield was a beast in the second half on the glass, securing the glass and not allowing Woodward Academy to get second chance opportunities.
Wingfield proved why he is a highly coveted prospect in the 2026 class. His ability to score at a high level and create for himself off the bounce makes him tough to stop. Wingfield has the potential to be an elite defender at the next level with his perimeter defense and ability to protect the rim. That was on full display in the state championship and why he is now a state champion in one of the best basketball states in the country.
I think what was most impressive was that in the previous two meetings, Wingfield averaged just eight points, but he had his full fingerprints all over this game. When it mattered most, Wingfield rose to the occasion and wouldn’t be denied. As he said in his postgame presser to GPB, “This won’t be the last one.” Tri-Cities has now won its third title in seven years. Wingfield is just a junior and will get to run it back with his star teammate Tre Keith, who recently made the On3 Top 100 for 2027 players. With Wingfield returning next year, Tri-Cities will be right back in the state championship conversation.
It is an understatement how big of a get this would be for head coach Damon Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets. Wingfield has star potential at the next level and has showcased he can be an elite two-way player at the next level. He is still maturing and growing and is only getting started. Coach Stoudamire has already proven how elite of a recruiter he is and established himself as one of the best ones in the country, especially after landing a top 25 class in 2025. Coach Stoudamire also recently landed Moustapha Diop back in November, who is a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports Composite. It will be an interesting spring and summer to see if the Yellow Jackets can potentially land the top prospect or become a finalist for his recruitment.
