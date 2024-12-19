Georgia Tech Basketball: Top 2025 Center Includes Yellow Jackets In His Final 5
Another big splash for the 2025 recruiting cycle is possibly on the way for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mouhamed Sylla, the No.1 center in the senior class, per On3, includes Georgia Tech in his final 5 which was made public knowledge Tuesday afternoon. Sylla's list includes: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Oregon, and Washington. It has been noted that Sylla is expected to make his decision in December. Fellow teammate, 2026 Aliou Dioum has also had interest from Damon Stoudamire as well. Dioum is ranked 69 nationally and the ninth-best center in his class.
The Senegal native is an agile big man who can guard 1-5, usually uncharacteristic for a center standing at 6-foot-ten; however, Sylla is very agile in his 240-pound frame. In the mold of the modern-day big, Sylla also strives in the pick and roll, his strength and athleticism make it hard for opposing defenders to stop. Earlier this week the frontcourt player and his prep school, Bella Vista College Preparatory SchoolBears participated in the prestigious Tarkanian Classic where they faced Overtime Eliete's Cold Hearts. Competing against recent Yellowjacket signee, Akai Fleming and four-star, Oklahoma Sooner signee, Kai Rodgers, he recorded 15 points 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks (6-8) FG, (3-4) FT.
No surprise that Sylla's game is so polished, starting last March he participated in the Basketball African League (BAL) which houses the top International athletes. In an article published by the BAL, it recognized the 19-year-old as on the most promising newcomers in the league, highlighting that he averaged almost 5 points, and 5 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game.
