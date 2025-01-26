Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Signee Eric Chatfield Will Be An X Factor For The 2025 Class
It was my first time seeing Eric Chatfield in person since I last saw him during his sophomore year going against McDonough. This past weekend Chatfield played in the Nike Elite Showcase hosted at Wheeler High School in Marietta. Chatfield and the Pace Academy Knights were in the nightcap going against the Pebblebrook Falcons, a notable high school program in the Peach State. From the opening tip, they controlled the game, never letting off the gas pedal. The offense ran efficiently, and the Falcons had no answers for Pace Academy.
I was most impressed with Chatfield and how he looked on Saturday. One thing I can say for sure: despite the three-star rating from 247Sports, Chatfield is criminally underrated.
For one he can orchestrate the offense with some of the best of them showing he can be a quintessential point guard. He finished with nine assists on offense and ran the show at an elite level. It still doesn’t tell the full story. I watched Pace Academy the week before without Chatfield against an elite in-state opponent McEachern, who is 18-3 this year. Pace Academy is a well-coached bunch led by the legendary coach Sharman White who put up a great fight against the Indians losing by single digits. You could tell something was just a little off with their offensive firepower. A week later at the Nike Elite Classic, I could see the difference. Despite Chandler Bing’s heroics, the offense had a kick in their step and this sense of calm. It was like the missing piece of the puzzle was right back where it needed to be.
Chatfield also plays at a great pace and is constantly looking to push in transition. The difference is that he is always under control. He rarely turns over the ball and is constantly looking to find his open teammates. He is a great finisher around the rim who can glide through traffic and make easy buckets around the rim. One thing I didn’t expect was for him to be a tough shotmaker. I mean the way he was moving in and out of tight spaces to create open room for himself and knocking down big-time shots like it was nothing was very impressive. Now if your concern is whether he will be too ball-dominant, the answer is no. Chatfield wasn’t even the leading scorer in the 76-59 win over Pebblebrook. Instead, it was Bing who dropped a game-high 31 points and nine rebounds. Chatfield finished with 16 points on an efficient shooting night. He also knocked down threes and showed the ability to not always have the ball in his hands but still be effective.
Defensively he is a pest and has a knack for reading the passing lanes. His ball pressure and ability to defend in the half-court is probably one of the most underrated parts of his game. He is great at ball denial and taking advantage when the opportunity presents itself. Chatfield finished with a team-high five steals in the win over Pebblebrook.
When we take a look at the Yellow Jackets moving forward there are a lot of bright spots in the 2025 class. You are getting a versatile wing with Brandon Stores who can also score at a high level. Akai Fleming is an elite three-level scorer who can put up bunches at any point in time. Cole Kirouac is a stretch big man who can also rebound and defend at a high level. Mouhammed Sylla brings athleticism on the offensive end being a great lob threat and his ability to finish around the rim. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector who can switch between different perimeter players and not give up easy baskets.
I truly believe that Chatfield is the X factor for the Yellow Jackets in this class because he can do so many things well. He has a high basketball IQ and can run an offense with the tempo at the next level. He is always looking to find the best shot on offense which is an essential trait you need from your point guard. I know the current results on the court have the Yellow Jackets worried, but the 2025 class can really jumpstart Georgia Tech in the right direction of who they want to become, which is a contender in the ACC and an NCAA tournament team. Chatfield could be one of the players we look at in a couple of years and say the Yellow Jackets got a steal when they landed him in this class.
