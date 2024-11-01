Bleav Georgia Tech: Previewing Georgia Tech's 2024-2025 Men's Basketball Season
Basketball season is almost here.
While the focus around Georgia Tech Athletics has revolved around Georgia Tech Football, Damon Stoudamire is going to tip off his season season as the Georgia Tech head coach next week vs West Georgia. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to make real strides under Stoudamire and there is reason to believe that could happen.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson breakdown and preview Georgia Tech;s upcoming season. They discuess, departures, new arrivials, breakout players, starting lineups, and the schedule.
One of the players that will be a big factor in determining that will be forward Baye Ndongo, who had a really solid start to his collegiate career last season. Ndongo was named to the preseason All-ACC 2nd team and just yesterday, was listed among ESPN's top 100 players for the 2024-2025 season, coming in at No. 73.
"Ndongo didn't take long to show his talent after missing the beginning of his freshman season with a hand injury: In just his third healthy game, he went for 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in an upset win over Duke. He proceeded to average 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman."
The 6-9 forward from Mboro, Senegal was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer (12.4 points per game) and top rebounder (8.2 per game) last season, earning a spot on the ACC’s All-Rookie team and being named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award as the nation’s top freshman. Ndongo ranked No. 7 in the ACC in rebound average, No. 6 in offensive rebounds (2.55 per game), No. 2 in field goal percentage (55.8) and No. 12 in blocked shots (1.10 per game).
He stepped up to pace the Jackets’ strong finish, averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over Tech’s final four games while hitting 55.3 percent of his shots from the floor and 14-of-17 from the free throw line. He had six double-doubles for the season and missed four others by one rebound.
