Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech Men's Basketball vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is currently on a four-game losing streak heading into Wednesday night's home game vs Virginia Tech, but this is a game they could really use. Not only would it end their losing streak, but it would help them in the standings. While neither team has been able to win much this season, this could be a game that matters when it comes to the ACC Tournament. Both teams are near the bottom of the conference and in case you have forgotten, not every team makes the ACC Tournament now that the conference has 18 teams in it with the additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU. Only 15 of the 18 teams make it and that means that three teams are going to be left home. The Hokies are 3-4 in the ACC this season, while the Yellow Jackets are 2-6.
Tech players have missed a total of 47 games this season because of injury, illness or other absence. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has missed the last 13 games with a foot injury, Luke O’Brien missed the last 8 games, with a toe injury, and center Doryan Onwuchekwa has missed the last 9 for personal reasons. Those three players had combined to start 32 games before their current absences. Leading scorer Lance Terry missed the Clemson game (hand injury), and Jaeden Mustaf (foot) missed the Florida State game.
Virginia Tech has won 23 of 32 all-time meetings with Georgia Tech, including 19 of 27 as a member of the ACC. The Hokies have won three of the last four meetings, winning the only scheduled regular-season meeting in 2023-24 and sweeping both games in the 2021-22 season. The Yellow Jackets won the only scheduled regular-season meetings in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2022-23. Tech has defeated Virginia Tech only five times in 14 meetings at home since the Hokies joined the ACC, and the Yellow Jackets received extraordinary performances by individuals to win two of those games. On Jan. 19, 2008, reserve guard Matt Causey came off the bench to hit seven threes and pour in 30 points in the Jackets’ 81-70 victory. On Jan. 25, 2011, Iman Shumpert recorded the fourth triple-double in Tech history with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Jackets’ 72-57 win.
Prediction
This game is not going to be on any national radar (nor should it be), but this is an important game for both teams. If the Yellow Jackets lose, they will be at a disadvantage when it comes to making the ACC Tournament and that is not a place where Damon Stoudamire wants to be in year two, despite all of the injuries that Georgia Tech has gone through. Virginia Tech does not play as well when they are not at home and I do think Georgia Tech will come out and play well tonight. My confidence on this might not be high, but I like the Yellow Jackets to win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 75, Virginia Tech 68
