Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech Basketball vs Wake Forest
It is the final day of the regular season in the ACC and Georgia Tech is looking to finish on a four-game winning streak and possible get up to the No. 7 seed in the conference ahead of the tournament next week.
Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) is on a three-game winning streak, finishing its home schedule with decisive wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) to clinch a top-8 seed in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of their last nine games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month. Tech is looking to notch its third ACC road win Saturday, and also can improve its tournament seed by beating the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC), in sixth place in the ACC, also can improve its tournament seed with a win Saturday. The Demon Deacons have dropped four of their last six games, including a 93-70 loss at Duke Monday. Two of the losses came to Florida State and Virginia at home, where Wake is 6-3 in ACC games this season, but Wake also won at SMU, which is one game ahead of them in the ACC standings.
Georgia Tech clinched a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and at least a No. 8 seed with its win over Miami. The Yellow Jackets are alone in 8th place in the ACC standings, two games ahead of 9th-place Virginia and Virginia Tech (both 8-11) with one game to play.
With a win over Wake Forest, Tech can still catch Stanford (11-8) and earn the No. 7 seed since it also has a tiebreaker over the Cardinal.
In next week’s ACC Tournament, the No. 8 seed will play the No. 9 seed at noon Wednesday. The No. 7 seed plays its first game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Georgia Tech’s current 3-game winning streak matches its longest this season. Tech’s longest win streak under Damon Stoudamire is 4 games (during December of 2023).
Georgia Tech once stood 2-6 in ACC play this season, but has won 5 of its last 6 games, 7 of its last 9 (Feb. 1 to the present), and 8 of its last 11 (Jan. 22 to present).
Tech is 3-5 in games vs. Quad 1 teams this season with wins over Louisville on 2/1, Clemson on 2/4 and Pittsburgh on 2/25, and have one more opportunity at Wake Forest Saturday. The Jackets are 7-12 vs. Quad 1 teams under Damon Stoudamire.
Georgia Tech has a 47-43 lead in the all-time series and a 46-41 lead in games played since it became a member of the ACC. That is the best winning percentage that the Yellow Jackets have against any of the pre-2005 expansion members of the conference.
Tech has won 12 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams, which split their regular season series in 2023-24, Wake winning 80-51 in Atlanta and Tech winning 70-69 in Winston-Salem.
Georgia Tech has one of its better records in an opponent’s building, 11-21 in the Joel Coliseum. Tech is 15-28 against Wake Forest on the road, including a 2-3 mark in regular-season games played in Greensboro and a 2-4 mark in games played in Winston-Salem prior to the opening of Joel Coliseum.
Tech is 44-32 against Wake Forest since 1985, including 12 straight victories from 1985-91.
Demon Deacons’ coach Steve Forbes is 4-3 against the Jackets, having led his East Tennessee State team to a 69-68 victory over the Jackets in Atlanta during his first season with the Buccaneers on Nov. 15, 2015.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 6.5 point underdog today vs Wake Forest and the over/under is set at 141.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
This will be a nice test for Georgia Tech. They have not played well on the road this year and they are facing a team that is fighting for their NCAA Tournament hopes. The Yellow Jackets have something to play for as well, as the No. 7 seed would be a great end to a regular season for Damon Stoudamire's team. Wake has lost four of their last six games, two of them to lower-tier ACC teams such as NC State and Virginia. Georgia Tech is playing its best basketball of the season, but I think Wake Forest is desperate for a win and find a way to get it at home in a close game.
Final Score: Wake Forest 81, Georgia Tech 76
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Baseball Gets Another Big Outing From Mason Patel And Opens ACC Play With 4-3 Win Over Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner Details What the Next Step Is For the Yellow Jackets Offense in 2025
Georgia Tech's Season Opener vs Colorado Changes Dates and Moves To A Friday night