Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech took a tough loss this past Saturday vs Boston College, but have a bounce back opportunity vs Pitt tonight. Stop me if you have heard this recently, but this is a matchup of two teams vying for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament and both could use a win. The Yellow Jackets had won five of their last seven before their offense went cold against the Eagles. Pitt was thought to be a darkhorse contender in the ACC this season, but have fallen apart over the past month.
Pittsburgh (16-11, 7-9 ACC) has lost five of its last seven games, defeating Miami (74-65) and Syracuse (80-69) at home, where the Panthers are 12-3 this season. Pitt is coming off a 76-72 loss at Notre Dame Saturday, and four of its five losses in this recent stretch have come on the road. The Panthers’ home ACC losses include Virginia, North Carolina, and Clemson.
Despite its loss at Boston College, Georgia Tech is tied for 8th place in the ACC standings with Pitt, Florida State, and Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, Panthers and Seminoles all lost on the road Saturday, while the Hokies won at Miami to join the group. The Jackets have matched their ACC win total from 2023-24 with 4 games remaining. Tech is 2-5 vs. NCAA NET Quad 1 teams this season and 6-12 under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Pittsburgh (55) and Wake Forest (63) are Quad 1 opportunities remaining on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule.
Pittsburgh has won the last four meetings, but Georgia Tech still holds a 12-9 overall lead in a series that began in 1966.
Pitt won the only scheduled regular-season game in 2023-24 by a 72-64 score in Atlanta, after sweeping three games from Tech in 2022-23, winning 71-60 in Atlanta and 76-68 in Pittsburgh, and adding an 89-81 win over the Yellow Jackets in the ACC Tournament.
Georgia Tech had won three straight meetings prior to that and trailed the Panthers, 7-9, since Pitt became an ACC member.
Tech is the only ACC team this season to defeat both Clemson and Louisville, the teams tied for 2nd place in the standings, this season. The Jackets stopped a 10-game winning streak by Louisville (2/1), which has gone on to win 4 straight since, and stopped a 6-game win streak by Clemson (2/4), which responded by winning its last 3, including Duke and North Carolina.
Georgia Tech has played with just 8 scholarship players over its last 4 games, continuing to compete without forwards Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (out 21 games with a foot injury) and Luke O’Brien (out last 16 games with a toe injury) and guard Javian McCollum (out last 4 games with a head injury). The Jackets are 2-2 in those 4 games.
Baye Ndongo has 5 double-doubles in Tech’s last 6 games after tallying 17 points and 15 rebounds at Boston College. The 6-9 sophomore has averaged 17.2 points (58.1% FG/43-of-74) and 12.2 rebounds over the last 6 games.
Ndongo has averaged 9.44 rebounds in ACC games, which ranks No. 3 in the league. He also ranks 3rd in offensive rebounds per game and defensive rebounds per game.
Naithan George was held to just 9 points at Boston College (3-13 FG, 3-10 3pt FG), not only snapping a string of 4-straight games scoring 20 or more points, but also snapping a 13-game streak of scoring in double digits.
George has averaged 21.0 points (43.8% FG, 43.9% 3pt FG, 81.3% FT) in his last 5 games, along with 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
George leads the ACC in minutes per game in conference games (38.24), and ranks 3rd in all games (35.1). He is No. 78 nationally in KenPom.com’s measurement of usage (has played 86% of available minutes) for the full season, and has been in the court for 98% of the minutes in Tech’s last 5 games.
George sat for 2 minutes and 50 seconds of Tech’s game at BC, more than twice the time he wasn’t on the court in the previous 4 games (1:07). George played all 55 minutes of Tech’s 3-overtime win at Clemson.
George leads the ACC in assist average with 6.3 per game (13th in the nation), and ranks No. 9 in assist/turnover ratio at 2.24 per game. He has posted 13 games of 7 or more assists this season. He ranks No. 36 according to KenPom in assist rate (34.1%, assists divided by FG made by teammates while he is on the floor).
George has connected on 36.6% of his 93 3-point field goal attempts in ACC games, both team highs. He is 8th in the ACC in 3-point FG attempted (2.13 per game) in conference games.
Duncan Powell scored just 3 points vs. BC (1-11 FG, 0-6 3-pt FG), snapping a streak of 8 games scoring in double figures.
Powell has reached double figures in 11 of Tech’s last 14 games dating back to his 21-point performance vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 31. He had just three double-digit scoring games among his first 12 this season.
Powell has shot 35.9% on 78 3-point attempts in ACC play which ranks 13th in the conference, and has been to the foul line a team-high 70 times (70%).
Ibrahim Souare has started Tech’s last 10 games as injuries ravaged the Jackets’ rotation. The redshirt freshman has averaged 27.7 minutes, averaging 3.8 points (62.9% FG) with 5.0 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.
Freshman Jaeden Mustaf returned to action against Stanford after missing 6 games with a foot injury, scoring 21 points while playing 73 total minutes. He snared a career-high 8 rebounds at Boston College.
Freshman Darrion Sutton has played more than 78 minutes in Tech’s last 4 games after totaling 54 minutes over Tech’s first 23 games (of which Sutton appeared in seven). He made his first collegiate start against Stanford, and made two key free throws in the final minute of play.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is an 8.5-point favorite tonight vs the Yellow Jackets and the over/under is set at 142.5.
Prediction
The shooting can't be that bad against right? Nait George needs to have a better game tonight if the Yellow Jackets are hoping to go on the road and defeat Pittsburgh. If he and Duncan Powell can be even marginally better on offense, I like Georgia Tech to win this game. Pitt has been one of the worst teams in the conference over the past month and being a nearly double-digit favorite is a bit much. Yellow Jackets win another close one on the road.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 75, Pitt 71
