Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Virginia
Georgia Tech has gotten two improbable wins in a row against two of the best teams in the ACC and now they head on the road to face Virginia in search of another ACC win. The Yellow Jackets are still shorthanded, but are playing gritty basketball right now under Damon Stoudamire.
Virginia (11-12, 4-8 ACC) also comes off a significant road win, a 73-57 triumph at Pittsburgh Monday night. The Cavaliers have won three of their last five games, defeating Boston College (74-56) at home and Miami (82-71) on the road in that stretch with home losses to Notre Dame (74-59) and Virginia Tech (75-74). UVA is 8-5 at home this season, and 2-4 in conference games.
Tech’s 92-82 overtime win against Virginia on Jan. 27, 2008 remains the Yellow Jackets’ last and only win at John Paul Jones Arena. Tech has lost 10 straight there and is 1-11 all-time in the building. (Many of those losses coincide with the ultra-successful tenure of UVA head coach Tony Bennett, against whom Tech was 2-19.)
Tech is now 2-4 vs. NCAA NET Quad 1 teams this season and 6-11 under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Pittsburgh (47) and Wake Forest (65) are the only Quad 1 opportunities remaining on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule.
Despite Tech’s shorter rotation the last three weeks, the Yellow Jackets’ bench remains one of the more productive in the ACC, ranking sixth in points per game (22.9), and 127th nationally.
This has not been a series that Georgia Tech has had much success in.
Three Tech players logged more than 52 minutes vs. Clemson, including Naithan George, who played all 55. Baye Ndongo played 52:30, and Lance Terry played 52:16. Tech did not substitute after the 10:17 mark of the second half. That could be key today with Georgia Tech still down players.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 1.5 underdog today and the total is set at 131.5.
Prediction
Georgia Tech is going to be shorthanded today, but it has not played as much of a factor in the last two games. Due to the last game going to three overtimes, Georgia Tech is also going to have to worry about fatigue. However, I think this team is starting to play with a certain edge and this is the worst Virginia team in years. It certainly won't be easy, but I think Georgia Tech can get their third straight win in the ACC and their second straight road win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 68, Virginia 65
