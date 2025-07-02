Former Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry Will Join The Orlando Magic In The NBA Summer League
Former Yellow Jacket Lance Terry will be suiting up for the Orlando Magic during the NBA Summer League that is set to kick off in the coming days. Terry will get a chance to show NBA coaches and scouts his talent as he tries to make an NBA roster and be a valuable contributor to a professional team.
With Georgia Tech ravaged by injuries in 2024, Terry was a reliable scorer for head coach Damon Stoudamire and carried the scoring load throughout the season. Terry was the Yellow Jackets leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. He also shot 35.8% from beyond the arc. An area of his game where he took a jump was on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 36 steals, which was the second most on the team. What was most impressive about his season is that Terry was coming off a leg injury that caused him to miss significant time during the 2023-2024 season. He used that as fuel to propel him to a career-best season for the Yellow Jackets and more improvement for a program that is looking to take that next jump.
How does Terry’s game potential translate to the NBA? Terry can put the ball on the floor and create his own shot while also being a sniper from three-point range. In the modern NBA, you need players who can shoot the ball and be able to play off the ball and knock down shots at an efficient clip. In his final season with the Yellow Jackets, Terry put that on full display. Several notable games where he showcased that was against Miami in an 89-74 victory. In the win, Terry recorded a career-high 31 points on 12-19 shooting from the floor and he was 6-11 from beyond the arc. It was one of the best games of his career. Terry also had nine games of 20+ points in his final season with Georgia Tech.
NBA Summer League is set to kick off on July 5th with the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic Summer League kicking off this upcoming weekend. The NBA 2K26 Summer League is set to kick off on July 10th in Las Vegas. You can check out Terry in action on July 10th against Sacramento on ESPN+ at 7:30 PM.