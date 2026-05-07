Georgia Bulldogs Center Jackson McVey Will Transfer to Georgia Tech

The 2026-2027 roster for Georgia Tech Basketball in Scott Cross's first season in Atlanta continues to take shape. Cross has been rebuilding the majority of this roster through the transfer portal, with some big retentions in the high school ranks, and late last night, Cross added former Georgia Bulldogs center Jackson McVey to the roster. The 7'1 center did not play for the Bulldogs last season and redshirted, but he is going to have a chance to compete for playing time this upcoming season in Atlanta.

ICYMI and are not a night owl, Georgia Tech men’s basketball team added two more players on Wednesday. Both front court players who should be able to help this year. https://t.co/gKSQhzgGiX — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) May 7, 2026

What does he add to the roster?

Georgia Tech is going to be relatively in experienced at center for this upcoming season, even with the addition of McVey. He did not play last season, Moustapha Diop is very talented but is a true freshman, and Cole Kirouac has limited experience through his first season with the program. It is an interesting trio of centers and I am going to be interested to see how Cross deploys them this season.

While he did not play for UGA last season, McVey is an accomplished high school recruit who was highly touted.

McVey was tabbed a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, as well as a three-star by 247Sports.com, On3.com, and Rivals.com, and was featured among the nation’s top 30 center prospects by ESPN.com (No. 26), 247Sports.com (No. 27), and On3.com (No. 30). In 18 regular-season games, he averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 19.7 minutes of action per game for RWE, which finished 14-6 and third in the OTE standings. In three playoff contests, McVey contributed 10.0 points, 6.0 boards, and 1.3 blocks in 17.8 minutes

Notched a quartet of double-digit rebounding counts, with a high of 11 versus both Blue Checks and Fear of God Athletics, leading to a trio of double-doubles. Among stat leaders, ranked No. 4 in blocks and No. 14 in rebounding. He was coached by Jordan Hice at Gilmer County High School as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and named first-team all-state for Class 3A by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a junior. McVey was tabbed Region Player of the Year in 2023 and also an all-region honoree as a sophomore. Over 76 games played during three seasons at Gilmer, McVey scored 1,404 points (18.5 ppg) and compiled school-record tallies of 864 rebounds (12.7 rpg) and 158 blocks (2.2 bpg).

Updated look at Georgia Tech's roster:

Center: Jackson McVey (Georgia Transfer, RS freshman)

Center- Cole Kirouac (Sophomore)

Center- Moustapha Diop (Freshman)

Forward- Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss transfer, RS freshman)

Forward- Victor Valdes (Troy Transfer, Senior)

Forward- Jackson Fields (WVU/Troy, Senior)

Guard- Kayden Allen (Freshman)

Guard- Kaiden Bailey (Freshman)

Guard- Colby Garland (San Jose State transfer, Senior)

Guard- Nasir Whitlock (Lehigh Transfer, Senior)

Guard/Forward- Kam Craft (RS Senior)