Georgia Tech Basketball 2024-2025 Season Preview: Guards
Georgia Tech basketball is right around the corner as they begin action on Wednesday night against West Georgia. Let’s take a look at one of the Yellow Jackets' deepest positions on the team, which is guard play. They have some veterans and also some young players coming in who will look to carve out their role for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Guards
Nait George- Georgia is probably one of the most exciting players to watch for the Yellow Jackets going into 2024. The biggest question for Nait George is the step he takes forward this year for Georgia Tech. He provided a lot of splash and showed his potential and what he could be. After not starting the first four games of the season, the true freshman finished the year averaging 10.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 47.4 shooting percentage in the 28 games he played. He improved each game and showed that he can be counted on to be a true point guard and facilitate for others while also scoring the ball. The two areas to watch this season are the three-ball and free-throw percentage for George. He shot the three-ball at just a 31.4% clip last season. If George can become a more efficient shooter for the Yellow Jackets, it will make the team even more dangerous. As far as free throw percentage, he shot just 69% from the charity stripe. The more he improves the jumper the more lanes are going to be open to drive into and create contact leading to easier buckets for George. He is a great player with a bright future. If he can improve those key areas then Georgia will be a more complete player.
Lance Terry- Didn’t play last year due to a leg injury and decided to take a medical redshirt. This will be his final season of collegiate basketball. In terms of what he brings to the Yellow Jackets, he can space the floor and knock down shots. Terry is a spark plug from three and over the course of his career has averaged 10 points and 37.2 percent from long range. Before transferring to Tech, he played three years at Gardner-Webb. One of the best shooting seasons of his career came as a sophomore when he shot 44% from deep. In three of the four seasons he has played in his career, Terry has averaged double-figures. An underrated part of his game is his athleticism. He can play above the rim at his size and if you aren’t careful you can possibly land on a poster. Terry will be an intriguing player to follow this year for the Yellow Jackets.
Kowacie Reeves- Reeves started every game last season for the Yellow Jackets and was one of two to do so (Myles Kelly). It was a career year for Reeves who set career highs in every statistical category last season except in free throws made and attempted. Another important stat he was stellar in was his three-point percentage. He knocked it down at an efficient clip of 38.3, which ranked second on the team. When you watch this tape, he is good at attacking the rim with his athleticism and great at finishing through contact. He is great in transition converting opposing team turnovers into points. The Macon product has improved every season and has been a reliable scorer for the Yellow Jackets. This will be the final season for Reeves and he looks to finish his collegiate career strong.
Javian McCollum- McCollum has proven that he can be a potential prolific scorer. Last season, McCollum averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.8 steals at Oklahoma. McCollum set a school record for free throw percentage at 94.3% with the Sooners. For the Yellow Jackets they bring in a dynamic scorer that can get anywhere on the floor. He scored in double figures in 21 of the 32 games played last year. He’s likely to be a starter when Georgia Tech starts the season against West Georgia. When you think of McCollum, you think of a great shot-maker. Defense has been tough all game long and you are struggling offensively. McCollum can go get you a bucket. He is also a very efficient scorer, so he provides Georgia Tech with an extra scoring punch offensively.
Jaeden Mustaf- A true freshman who played right down the road at Overtime Elite. He was ranked as a four-star recruit known for his excellent size, court vision, and scoring ability. He averaged 11.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds with the City Reapers last season. And he won an OTE title defeating RWE. It will be something to watch to see what kind of role he can carve out as one of the guys. Mustaf is a physical guard who defends at a high level. He makes it difficult to get to certain spots on the floor.
Marcos San Miguel- He went to his local high school, Campbell here in Georgia and was a four-year varsity letter winner and served as a captain for three years. He finished high school with a 4.77 weighted GPA. He played in one game last year against Alabama A&M finishing with two shot attempts and a rebound. He had an older brother Nicolás who graduated from Georgia Tech in 2022. He is currently a walk-on for the Yellow Jackets and will serve largely as a role player.
Guard is a position that should pay great dividends for the Yellow Jackets this season. They have guys that each bring their own unique skillset that can be beneficial to the team.
