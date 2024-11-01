Georgia Tech Football: Zeek Biggers Earns Invite To 2025 Shrine Bowl
One of Georgia Tech's best defensive football playres has earned an invite to the 2025 Shrine Bowl.
The 100th edition of Shrine Bowl, one of the nation’s most prestigious college football all-star games and pro football showcases, is set for Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior, has made 22-consecutive starts at defensive tackle for Georgia Tech, which leads the team’s defensive players and is tied for second on the squad overall. He leads the Yellow Jackets’ interior defensive linemen with 18 tackles in nine games this season, including 2.5 for loss. He’s also recovered a fumble.
In addition to being a key cog in Tech’s defense, Biggers is one of the Jackets’ top special teams performers with two blocked kicks this season and four in his career. His two blocked kicks this season are more than 96 of the 133 teams in NCAA Division I FBS have recorded.
Biggers would be the 29th Yellow Jacket to play in the Shrine Bowl since its inception in 1925 and the first since linebacker Charlie Thomas in 2023. Notable Shrine Bowl alumni include Tom Brady, John Elway and Walter Payton and Georgia Tech standouts Darren Waller (2014) and Darryl Smith (2003).
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be televised nationally on NFL Network.
Georgia Tech's defense has improved since last year , especially in the run game. The Yellow Jackets gave up only 233 yards to Virginia Tech in a loss last week, one of their best defensive performances in quite some time. Biggers is a huge reason for that and the defense is going to face challenges in the final three games against Miami, NC State and Georgia.
