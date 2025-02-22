Georgia Tech Basketball: ESPN's BPI Has The Yellow Jackets A Favorite On The Road Against Boston College
Georgia Tech is riding high coming into this matchup against Boston College. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a thrilling win at home against California that ended in a game-winning putback dunk by Baye Ndongo as time expired in overtime lifting Georgia Tech back to .500. Baye Ndongo has been a story for the Yellow Jackets during this recent stretch and is currently top five in the ACC with eight double-doubles. Ndongo has posted four double-doubles in the last five games for the Yellow Jackets. You can see the difference when he is on the court compared to when he is off.
Georgia Tech is currently favored in their matchup on the road against Boston College. The Yellow Jackets are given a 58.1% chance of defeating Boston College. Georgia Tech is currently tied for eighth in the ACC standings and has the easiest remaining schedule in the ACC moving forward. Their strength of schedule ranks No. 80 in the nation for their final five games. The Yellow Jackets are currently ranked as the No. 100 team according to ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index) and are projected to win 15 games this season.
Another key player during this stretch has been Nait George who was recently named ACC Player of the Week. George is averaging 24 PPG, 6.5 assists, and is 8-12 from three-point range. He also has scored 20 points or more in four of the last five games for the Yellow Jackets. An area he has taken a big step forward is in his free throw percentage and three-point shot. In 2023, George shot 31.4% from deep and is now up to 35% from three-point range. He also is one of the best free throw shooters on the team, improving from 69% a year ago to 80.7%. Without George’s play in the last few games it’s not likely they would be in the position they are currently in.
Despite not being healthy for a good portion of the season, the Yellow Jackets have been playing some of their best basketball at a critical juncture of the season. Georgia Tech is currently on a two-game winning streak after picking up wins over Stanford and California. At one point, the Yellow Jackets were one of the teams at the bottom of the list but have since won four of its last five games. Georgia Tech has a chance to tie their win total with a victory on Saturday.
In terms of the series history, the Yellow Jackets have won six of the last seven games against Boston College, including three by double-digits. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 17-12. Boston College is .500 in the series at home posting a 6-6 record.
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
