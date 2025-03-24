Georgia Tech Basketball: Players In The Transfer Portal Who Could Make Sense For The Yellow Jackets
The transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday in college basketball and a number of prospects have already thrown their hat into the portal looking for new homes and destinations. Georgia Tech is coming off a 17-17 season and yes, they did show growth, but a critical year three is coming up for head coach Damon Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets as they look to take the next step. Here are some players who make sense for Georgia Tech and could be key pieces to a team looking to make it back to the NCAA tournament.
Miami G Jalil Bethea- Once considered an NBA draft prospect and potential one-and-done player. He played for a struggling team in 2024 in the Miami Hurricanes which finished last in the ACC. He had some good outings however and showcased his talent. He hit a career-high 21 points against Syracuse on 6-8 shooting. Bethea was one of the best prospects in the country in the 2024 class rated as the No. 7 player in the nation and No. 1 player in Pennsylvania. To put it frankly, he has the potential to be one of the best scoring guards with his elite shotmaking ability. He can create offense for himself or play off the ball and move off the dribble. He doesn’t need to be the centerpiece of an offense to be effective. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a freshman. Bethea has star potential written all over him and would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets backcourt.
North Dakota State G Jacari White- White is currently a hot commodity in the transfer portal and rightfully so. He’s already heard from the Yellow Jackets among other teams in the portal that include FSU, BYU, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, USC, Illinois, Virginia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, and many more, per Sam Kayser of League Ready. He averaged 17.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.3 APG this past season. What is impressive and something that could be valuable for the Yellow Jackets is his three-point shooting where he shot nearly 40%. Georgia Tech’s best shooter was their frontcourt star Baye Ndongo who shot 36.8% from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets had spells last season where they couldn’t buy a bucket adding an elite scorer and shooter could definitely aid that when the team is struggling to find a rhythm. White is an instant offense and could be an impact player for Georgia Tech if they can land him.
Middle Tennessee Combo Guard Jestin Porter- This would be a good pickup that would be relatively inexpensive for the Yellow Jackets. Porter is entering likely his final season of his collegiate career and already has a great experience. He could fulfill the same role that Javian McCollum did this year for Georgia Tech, another scoring guard alongside George. This past season he averaged 15 points and three rebounds on 41% shooting from the field. An area he has continued to take a step forward in is from beyond the arc improving his percentage from 32.8% his freshman year to 36.4% this past year. He also is a solid free throw shooter shooting 82.2% from the charity stripe. An area where the Yellow Jackets struggled last season was free throw shooting. Adding an inexpensive guard who can score in bunches would be a great addition for the Yellow Jackets.
Iowa SG Josh Dix- A prolific scorer who averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists this year. He has really good size at his 6’6 and 210-pound frame and is a willing defender. Dix would provide much-needed shooting for the Yellow Jackets. No, they weren’t a terrible shooting team but they could use a boost and Dix would be essential to that. Last year for Iowa, he shot 50.7% from the field (T-94th in NCAA) and 42.2% from beyond the arc. One of his best shooting outings came on a season-high 31 points where he went 7-10 from beyond the arc in a win over Nebraska. His ability to stretch the defense as a wing player would open up the court for Nait George and Ndongo to do their thing. They also have a player who can put the ball on the floor and create opportunities for others. His shooting prowess is something you have to scout and plan for, and he would make the Yellow Jackets a dangerous shooting team on the offensive side of the ball.
UNLV SF Jaden Henley- The Yellow Jackets need another wing player. Why not Jaden Henley who has good size and strength at 6’7 and 215 pounds? He’s coming off a season where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. You get the best of both worlds when you break down the game of Henley. You get an elite two-way player. Defensively, he is a menace and has great on-ball ability. Think about a guy who can guard the other team's best perimeter player night in and night out. He averaged nearly two steals a game this past season. Offensively, you get a wing that is physical and can get to the paint and finish through traffic. Don’t sleep on his three-point percentage either, an area he has been improving and is becoming a more lethal shooter. He’s also improved his scoring average over the past three seasons and his free throw percentage. Henley shot 86.4% from the charity stripe and has improved his free throw percentage by 11 percentage points each year he has played. Henley would be a great complementary piece on this Yellow Jackets roster that could make an instant impact.
Lincoln Memorial SF Elyjah Freeman- He is easily one of the best players in the transfer portal and would make a big difference for the Yellow Jackets. As a freshman, he averaged 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting an astounding 46% from three-point range. Freeman was named the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Player of the Year. He certainly has NBA potential to him with how efficient and lethal a scorer he is. He also rebounds the basketball at a high level. He went off for a career-high 36 points against Carson-Newon on January 8th. Think of a guy who is an energizer bunny who can get the entire team riled up with his play on the floor. Freeman makes his teammates around him better and would be able to affect the game on both ends of the floor. According to On3, he is rated as a four-star transfer portal target with a 95.75 rating. He would be a slam-dunk pickup for the Yellow Jackets but would likely be on the pricier end of NIL.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee PF Jamichael Stillwell- This move just makes a lot of sense especially pairing someone alongside Baye Ndongo in the frontcourt. Stillwell averaged a double-double this past season averaging 13 points and 10.7 rebounds this past year for the Panthers. Now, I know what you may be thinking that he primarily plays in the mid-range and the paint, but the Yellow Jackets need more offensive production out of the frontcourt. Don’t get me wrong Ibrahim Souare and Darian Sutton are good pieces but they need guys who can get a bucket too. Stillwell would fill that void and be able to help contribute on both ends of the floor for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech was a good rebounding team in 2024, but would be even better with the addition of Stillwell who is also a threat on the offensive side of the ball making Ndongo’s job easier.
Indiana PF Malik Reneau- The junior averaged double-digit points for the Hoosiers each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he averaged 13.3 points, which led the team. He was also second in rebounds per game for the Hoosiers averaging 5.5 rebounds per game. I think what was impressive is that Reneau still relished in his role despite being moved to a sixth-man role towards the end of the season. He still cooked defenses and finished in double-figures in seven of his last eight games including a season-high 22 points in a win over Washington. He also hit a big milestone this season crossing 1,000 career points becoming the 55th player to do so in Indiana’s history in a win over Purdue. He will be a heavily coveted player in the portal and is rated as a four-star transfer target per 247Sports. So what can Reneau add to the Yellow Jackets? It’s simple. He can get you a bucket and can score in bunches when he has it going. He would be a great addition to a really good returning roster and could be a valuable sixth man for the Yellow Jackets.
Nevada C Nick Davidson- Davidson would be a really good pairing alongside Ndongo in the front court. He can shoot the basketball at a high level and averaged a career-high three-point percentage at 37.1%. He is fresh off averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 50% from the field. He was named third-team all-Mountain West as a sophomore and this past season made the second-team. For the Yellow Jackets, he can be a stretch big and one that can space the floor without needing the ball in his hands all the time. He can be a spot-up shooter or drive to the cup to get a basket against the defense. He also rebounds the basketball well with great hustle and effort. A familiar foe of the Yellow Jackets, North Carolina has already reached out to him among many other schools. Nothing yet from the Yellow Jackets but Davidson is a player that would make a lot of sense.
