Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets Ranked No. 25 In D1 Baseball's Latest Rankings
Georgia Tech is coming off of a sweep against Notre Dame, moving them to 20-4 this season and 7-2 in the ACC, and for that, that are now ranked No. 25 in the latest D1 Baseball Rankings. The Yellow Jackets are one of seven ACC teams in the top 25 and they check in behind Florida State (No. 4), Clemson (No. 6), Wake Forest (No. 16), Louisville (No. 18), Stanford (No. 20), and North Carolina (No. 21).
The Yellow Jackets have enjoyed a great start to ACC play and have emerged as a real threat to challenge the top teams. They took two out of three from Virginia Tech (who just beat Louisville) in their first series of conference play, they took two of three from Pitt, and just this weekend, they swept Notre Dame. While the Panthers and the Fighting Irish are not among the ACC's best, it was still a great showing for Georgia Tech.
This weekend is going to present a great opportunity for Georgia Tech to announce itself as a real contender in the ACC and nationally. After a midweek matchup against Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech hosts Clemson, who is ranked No. 6 in the rankings and one of the top teams in RPI. If the Yellow Jackets can win the series against the Tigers this weekend, it will be their biggest wins of the year. After Clemson, the Yellow Jackets still have to face Stanford and Auburn after that so the next couple of weeks should be pretty revealing for this team.
ACC Baseball Standings (3/24)
1. Florida State (5-1 ACC, 20-3 overall)
2. Georgia Tech (7-2, 20-4)
3. Wake Forest (7-2, 19-6)
4. Clemson (4-2, 23-3)
5. NC State (4-2, 17-6)
6. Stanford (5-4, 15-6)
7. Duke (5-4, 16-9)
8. California (5-4, 13-10)
9. Louisville (3-3, 18-5)
10. North Carolina (4-5, 18-6)
11. Virginia Tech (4-5, 16-8)
12. Pitt (2-4, 14-9)
13. Virginia (3-6, 12-10)
14. Boston College (3-6, 10-11)
15. Miami (1-5, 14-11
16. Notre Dame (1-8, 12-9)
Additional Links
Updated ACC Baseball Standings After Sunday's Games (3/24)
Georgia Tech Baseball Defeats Notre Dame 10-2 to Complete Sweep And Win 20th Game Of The Year
2026 QB Mason Holtzclaw Sheds Light on His Recent Visit and His Transfer To Georgia High School Powerhouse