Georgia Tech Basketball: Top Transfer Portal Needs & Positions To Target
The offseason is officially here as the transfer portal opens on Monday across the country. Let's take a look at some needs for the Yellow Jackets. An area where the Yellow Jackets will need to improve is scoring. They will have to replace veterans Javian McCollum and Lance Terry. Terry was the team’s leading scorer from a season ago averaging 14.5 points per game. McCollum was the fifth-leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets this season and filled a great role for Georgia Tech. The good thing for the Yellow Jackets is they already have an elite guard they can pair with a player from the portal. Nait George finished as the third-leading scorer averaging 12.3 points per game and 6.5 assists. George is the reason I didn’t include a point guard on this list.. George has continued to improve his game each season at the helm. He finished in the top assists 10 in assists per game in the country this season and tops in the ACC. He showcased his ability to score and be a go-to guy on offense when needed which made Georgia Tech dangerous down the stretch. They also have a young guard in Jaeden Mustaf who can play alongside George in the backcourt or could even potentially spell him minutes so he doesn’t have to play as much as he did this season. With all the injuries George averaged the most minutes at 35.6 per game.
Shooting Guard- As mentioned earlier, the Yellow Jackets need more scoring. Someone who can put pressure on the defense and score in bunches. The Yellow Jackets had too many dry spells last season where they couldn’t put points on the board ultimately hurting them in pulling away from opponents or closing deficits. Georgia Tech needs an efficient scorer who can make the most of his opportunities and also stretch the defense from beyond the arc. Guys that can put the ball on the floor and also be able to spot up and knock down threes with consistency. The Yellow Jackets need someone who can score in double figures consistently and be an efficient shooter.
Combo Guard- The Yellow Jackets added Javian McCollum in the 2024 cycle. McCollum averaged 11.9 points per game, 3.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and shot 87% from the charity stripe (highest on the team). When he played, McCollum was great but like most of the team this past year faced injuries specifically concussions which derailed him towards the end of the season until the final game in the NIT. He was very productive and fulfilled a much-needed position for the Yellow Jackets, but with McCollum graduating they will once again be tasked with fulfilling this key role. For those new to basketball, a shooting guard is primarily a scorer and one that is more than likely the centerpiece of an offense. A combo guard is somebody who can play either point guard or shooting guard but doesn’t necessarily fit the description of either. A great example is what the Yellow Jackets had back in 2023 in Miles Kelly.
Small Forward- The Yellow Jackets desperately missed the presence of Kowacie Reeves this season after he went down with an injury early on in the season. His ability to space the floor, run in transition, and create offense for himself was something we couldn’t see a lot of due to injury. Reeves was a senior at Georgia Tech and will have to be replaced. Georgia Tech will now be tasked with replacing the high flyer. We will take a deeper dive into players they can target but a good one that can fit Georgia Tech is Cooper Koch. He is young with a ton of upside. He has a 6’8 and 215-pound frame. Even in his limited minutes last season, he averaged nearly five points on 48% shooting from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. Koch just needs to be in a good system where coaches trust him and he can flourish. It will be interesting to see who the Yellow Jackets target on the wing and bring in for potential visits during the portal season.
Power Foward- Georgia Tech needs someone who can spell Baye Ndongo so he can get rest and where it will not be a big dropoff. In 2024, Georgia Tech only grabbed one power forward out of the portal. Will Damon Stoudamire and the coaching staff be more aggressive in 2025?
Center- Yes with Doryan Onwuchekwa hitting the transfer portal,the Yellow Jackets will have a roster spot available at the center position. The growth of Ibrahim Souare is promising but they only had one center for the majority of the season with Ryan Mutombo playing minimal minutes. Georgia Tech is bringing in highly coveted young big man Mouhammed Sylla but he will be a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets next year. Georgia Tech will need an instant contributor at the center spot who can play alongside Ndongo. I think stretch big is the way to go here so it doesn't clog up the lane and take away from the George-Ndongo pick-and-roll action. Someone who can put pressure on the defense from the outside but also can be effective on the defensive end and rebound the basketball at a high level.
An area I didn’t mention was defender because there isn’t a specific position that is labeled that in basketball, but it is another area where Georgia Tech can get better. They have Ndongo who is a great rebounder and rim protector, but the Yellow Jackets need an elite two-way wing. Someone who can guard the other team’s best perimeter player and slow them down without letting them get what they want on any given night. We’ve seen teams still in the NCAA tournament grab elite players like Kentucky’s Lamont Butler or Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier. Both have been impactful wing transfers for their teams and both are in the Sweet 16. They each bring their own set of tools to the table and play defense at a high level. If Georgia Tech can get a high-end defender, that can also help them take a step forward and battle among the elite in the ACC and the country.
