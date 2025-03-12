Georgia Tech Center Doryan Onwuchekwa Set To Enter The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech freshman big man Doryan Onwuchekwa plans to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Yellow Jackets, per Joe Tipton of On3. The announcement comes after the Yellow Jackets won their second-round matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers to advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
Onwuchekwa averaged 3.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 10 games during the regular season for the Yellow Jackets He hadn’t played since December 15th. He certainly is a talented player and you have to wonder what his potential could be especially after he had some good showings this season. The freshman from Dallas, Texas had one of his best games against rival Georgia. In that game, he finished with a career-high seven points and 11 rebounds.
Georgia Tech's frontcourt became crowded as the season went on, especially with Duncan Powell, Baye Ndongo, and Ibrahim Souare all performing at a high level. Powell led Georgia Tech in a win against the Cavaliers with 21 points on 9-14 shooting. Souare has done an excellent job as a true freshman stepping up for the Yellow Jackets and being a reliable player on the glass and in the interior when his touches came. The continual ascension and growth of Ndongo was also something to see. He was named third-team all-acc after another great year where he nearly averaged a double-double.
So what is next for Onwuchekwa remains to be seen. He certainly has great athleticism and showcased in limited action he can be a threat in the interior, rebound the basketball at a high level, and defend in the inside. Certainly, teams will be calling for his services when the transfer portal officially opens.
After the season concludes, expect for head coach Damon Stoudamire to be active in the portal and try and land another big to go along with his core pieces of Ndongo and point guard Nait George.
