Georgia Tech Center Doryan Onwuchekwa Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech center Doryan Onwuchekwa, a former 4⭐️ recruit, is entering the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-11 freshman from Dallas averaged 3.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 10 games this season. Has not played since December.