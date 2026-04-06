Georgia Tech Guard Eric Chatfield Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

Eric Chatfield is the latest player to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Georgia Tech guard Eric Chatfield Jr. is entering the transfer portal, source tells @247Sports pic.twitter.com/r4Ak7sdtqe — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 6, 2026

Chatfield appeared in 14 games and averaged 2.6 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 rebounds this past season. He even made a start this season for the Yellow Jackets in the latter part of the year as he gained more trust with the coaching staff. Chatfield was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and played for local powerhouse Pace Academy, where he became a star and a state champion. Here is more on him via his Georgia Tech bio.

“Appeared in 14 games, earning the start at Notre Dame…Recorded his best offensive performance off the bench, adding eight points at Stanford on 4-of-8 shooting…In his first collegiate start, registered six points and dished out a season-high four assists against the Fighting Irish, while recording two steals…Pulled down a trio of rebounds at Stanford and against Virginia for season-bests.”

High School

“All-state choice as a junior and senior who played significant varsity minutes from his freshman year on … Named Class 4A Region Player of the Year in 2025 … Atlanta Journal-Constitution named him its All-Metro Player of the Year in 2024 … Led Pace Academy to the finals of the Georgia 4A state playoffs as a senior in 2025, where they fell to North Oconee, 60-51 … Averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game for a Knights team that fashioned a 27-5 overall record and 14-0 in 4A region 4 … Pace went 101-22 in his four years on the team, 49-2 in region play … Scored 1,446 points with 428 assists and 242 steals in his four years with the Knights … Competed on the Adidas 3SSB circuit playing for Anthony Edward’s AAU team, AE5, where he averaged 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.8 apg … Was selected to participate in the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando, Fla., where he was one of the top performers on June 1 at the camp when he shot a perfect (4-4 3FG) en route to 20 points and 5 assists.”

Only four players remain on the roster from the 2025-2026 season: Davi Remagen, Cole Kirouac, Kam Craft, and Dyllan Thompson. The Yellow Jackets have lost Akai Fleming, Jaeden Mustaf, Mouhammed Sylla, Brandon Stores, Baye Ndongo, and Peyton Marshall, among a long list of players who are no longer with the team. The portal is less than two days from opening, and it will be interesting to see the approach head coach Scott Cross takes.