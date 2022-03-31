Georgia Tech lands in final three for Citadel Grad Transfer Hayden Brown

With college basketball season over for all but four teams, players are starting to enter the transfer portal in hopes of upgrading their school or finding a new start. One of those players is Hayden Brown, a 6-5 forward from the Citadel. Brown was one of the best players at the Citadel and in the Southern Conference last season and will be an immediate impact player anywhere that he goes.

Brown averaged over 18 PPG last season to go along with 9 rebounds and two assists. His shooting percentage was over 50% as well.

One of the schools that are hoping to land Brown and his scoring ability is Georgia Tech. On Twitter recently, Brown posted his final three schools that he will be choosing from and the Yellow Jackets were one of the fortunate schools to make the cut.

The other two schools that Tech is going to have to compete with are Loyola Chicago and South Carolina. With Brown being from Greer, South Carolina, that could give the home state Gamecocks the advantage. South Carolina recently fired Frank Martin and hired Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris to replace him.

Loyola is the school in the final three that has accomplished the most in recent history. The Ramblers made a final four run recently and have become an NCAA tournament mainstay. Both of these schools are going to pose significant threats to land Brown.

Georgia Tech is going to be in need of impact players to step in right away. Head coach Josh Pastner is going to need to replace Michael Devoe, who was the leading scorer for the team last season and recently declared for the NBA Draft.

Stay tuned to see where Brown goes to school and if he decides to bring his talents to Atlanta.

