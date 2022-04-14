One of the feel-good stories in the NBA keeps getting better as the postseason emerges. It was not long ago that Jose Alvarado was just an undrafted rookie coming out of Georgia Tech and looking to make his mark in the NBA. After leading Georgia Tech to an ACC tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA tournament, Alvarado has taken an unconventional path to help the Pelicans be one win away from the playoffs.

Last night, the New Orleans Pelicans took on the San Antonio Spurs in their first of potentially two games to get into the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed. While he does not start, Alvarado has become the Pelican's go-to guy off the bench to provide defense and three-point shooting.

During the game, Alvardo was tied for the most minutes for any Pelicans bench player and led the bench in scoring with 12 points and three three-pointers made. Alvarado also contributed three assists, a rebound, and one steal. He has become known more for making plays on the defensive end and helping set the tone for a team that generally struggles on defense.

Alvarado got a contract extension towards the end of the season to reward him for how well he has been playing and contributing to New Orleans. It has been a great story and that has not been lost on him either.

Alvarado has become a fan favorite in New Orleans and even heard his name being chanted last night.

This has been a great story to follow and hopefully, it will be one that can continue into the actual NBA postseason. The Pelicans will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers Friday night for the right to be the eighth seed and have a series matchup with the defending Western Conference champions, the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

