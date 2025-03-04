All Yellow Jackets

How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Men's Basketball vs Miami

Georgia Tech can clinch the No. 8 seed in the ACC Tournament with a win tonight at home vs Miami, who has been the worst team in the conference this season

Jackson Caudell

Mar 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) shoots past North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dontrez Styles (3) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) shoots past North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dontrez Styles (3) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tonight is a big night for Georgia Tech basketball. It is not only Senior night for the Yellow Jackets, but they have a chance to clinch the No. 8 seed in the ACC Tournament with a win. Depending on what happens with Stanford the rest of the way, the Yellow Jackets could get as high as the No. 7 seed if they win out and the Cardinal lose out.

Miami (6-23, 2-16 ACC) has dropped five games in a row after its 92-73 defeat Saturday at North Carolina. The Hurricanes last won Feb. 11, with a 93-84 win over Syracuse, and also defeated Notre Dame at home, 63-57 on Feb. 1. Miami is 0-9 in true road games, and 0-13 away from their home court.

Georgia Tech has won 6 of its last 8 games (Feb. 1 to the present), 7 of its last 10.

Tech is 13-5 on its home court after beginning the season 2-3, and 7-2 in ACC games, having clinched its first winning home conference record since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets were 8-1.

Georgia Tech has won 5-straight ACC games at home, the first time the Jackets have accomplished that since late in the 2019-20 season, when they won their final 7 ACC home games.

A win over Miami would make this Tech team just the seventh in program history to win 14 or more games at home in a regular season, and the first since the 2016-17 season, when the Jackets were 17-4 (including two home games in the NIT).

Georgia Tech won the teams’ only regular-season meeting in 2023-24 with an 80-76 victory in Coral Gables, and has won five of the last seven meetings.

Miami has 15-12 edge against the Yellow Jackets since it joined the ACC. Tech won the first two meetings against Miami after they became members of the ACC, but the Hurricanes won nine of the next 11 before the Yellow Jackets captured eight of the last 14.

Tech is 7-7 against Miami on its own home court, including a 3-4 mark at McCamish Pavilion. The Hurricanes also defeated the Jackets twice at Philips Arena in the 2011-12 season, one during the regular season and the other in the opening round of the ACC Tournament.

Here is how you can watch and listen to the game tonight:

GEORGIA TECH (15-14, 9-9 ACC) vs. MIAMI (6-23, 2-16 ACC)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 | 7 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Terrence Oglesby)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 383 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

