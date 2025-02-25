How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Mens Basketball vs Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech took a tough loss this past Saturday vs Boston College, but have a bounce back opportunity vs Pitt tonight. Stop me if you have heard this recently, but this is a matchup of two teams vying for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament and both could use a win. The Yellow Jackets had won five of their last seven before their offense went cold against the Eagles. Pitt was thought to be a darkhorse contender in the ACC this season, but have fallen apart over the past month.
Pittsburgh (16-11, 7-9 ACC) has lost five of its last seven games, defeating Miami (74-65) and Syracuse (80-69) at home, where the Panthers are 12-3 this season. Pitt is coming off a 76-72 loss at Notre Dame Saturday, and four of its five losses in this recent stretch have come on the road. The Panthers’ home ACC losses include Virginia, North Carolina and Clemson.
Despite its loss at Boston College, Georgia Tech is tied for 8th place in the ACC standings with Pitt, Florida State, and Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, Panthers and Seminoles all lost on the road Saturday, while the Hokies won at Miami to join the group. The Jackets have matched their ACC win total from 2023-24 with 4 games remaining. Tech is 2-5 vs. NCAA NET Quad 1 teams this season and 6-12 under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Pittsburgh (55) and Wake Forest (63) are Quad 1 opportunities remaining on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule.
Pittsburgh has won the last four meetings, but Georgia Tech still holds a 12-9 overall lead in a series that began in 1966.
Pitt won the only scheduled regular-season game in 2023-24 by a 72-64 score in Atlanta, after sweeping three games from Tech in 2022-23, winning 71-60 in Atlanta and 76-68 in Pittsburgh, and adding an 89-81 win over the Yellow Jackets in the ACC Tournament.
Georgia Tech had won three straight meetings prior to that and trailed the Panthers, 7-9, since Pitt became an ACC member.
Tech is the only ACC team this season to defeat both Clemson and Louisville, the teams tied for 2nd place in the standings, this season. The Jackets stopped a 10-game winning streak by Louisville (2/1), which has gone on to win 4-straight since, and stopped a 6-game win streak by Clemson (2/4), which responded by winning its last 3, including Duke and North Carolina.
Georgia Tech has played with just 8 scholarship players over its last 4 games, continuing to compete without forwards Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (out 21 games with a foot injury) and Luke O’Brien (out last 16 games with a toe injury) and guard Javian McCollum (out last 4 games with a head injury). The Jackets are 2-2 in those 4 games.
Here is how you can watch and listen to the game tonight.
GEORGIA TECH (13-14, 7-9 ACC) vs. PITTSBURGH (16-11, 7-9 ACC)
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 7 p.m. EST | Pittsburgh, Pa. | Petersen Events Center
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 384 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
