How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC State ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

Georgia Tech faces No. 1 Seed NC State today in an ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

Jackson Caudell

How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC State ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

Georgia Tech used a strong fourth quarter yesterday to defeat Virginia Tech and move on in the ACC Tournament. Today, they will face a big challenge when they take on No. 1 seed NC State. The Yellow Jackets and the Wolfpack squared off in Atlanta last month, with NC State coming away with an 83-68 victory. Will today be different for the Yellow Jackets?

The Yellow Jackets (22-9) led by as many as seven points in the second quarter, but the teams stood tied at halftime after the Hokies closed the frame with a 13-6 spurt, setting up a 32-32 standstill. But Georgia Tech answered in the second half, outscoring Virginia Tech, 40-25, including a dominating 24-14 fourth quarter, and shot 50.0 percent in the final 20 minutes to capture the win.

Virginia Tech (18-12) took its final lead of the game off back-to-back buckets early in the third quarter for a 37-36 edge, but Morgan took charge and returned the permanent lead to the Jackets with a bucket at the 5:43 mark of the third period. Georgia Tech held a two-possession lead, 48-43, entering the fourth quarter before the Hokies cut it back to 50-48 with 8:28 to play.

It was Morgan once again that answered, igniting a 22-4 Yellow Jacket run to close the game. Kara Dunn broke open a double-digit Yellow Jacket lead with a triple as Dani Carnegie followed with another three-pointer to put GT ahead, 63-48. The Hokies were held to just one field goal over the final eight minutes as the Jackets shot 62.5 percent in the period, including a 4-for-7 efficiency from three-point range.

Morgan led a trio of Jackets in double-figures with 19 points, followed by Dunn (16) and Carnegie (15). The Jackets were helped by a dominating effort on the glass, winning the rebounding battle, 46-32, paced by Dunn, Carnegie and Kayla Blackshear all with nine rebounds apiece. Morgan put together a solid stat line with six rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Here is how you can watch the game today:

GEORGIA TECH (22-9, 9-9 ACC) vs. NC State (24-5, 16-2)

Friday, March 7, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Greensboro, N.C. | First Horizon Coliseum

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

