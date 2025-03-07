How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC State ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
Georgia Tech used a strong fourth quarter yesterday to defeat Virginia Tech and move on in the ACC Tournament. Today, they will face a big challenge when they take on No. 1 seed NC State. The Yellow Jackets and the Wolfpack squared off in Atlanta last month, with NC State coming away with an 83-68 victory. Will today be different for the Yellow Jackets?
The Yellow Jackets (22-9) led by as many as seven points in the second quarter, but the teams stood tied at halftime after the Hokies closed the frame with a 13-6 spurt, setting up a 32-32 standstill. But Georgia Tech answered in the second half, outscoring Virginia Tech, 40-25, including a dominating 24-14 fourth quarter, and shot 50.0 percent in the final 20 minutes to capture the win.
Virginia Tech (18-12) took its final lead of the game off back-to-back buckets early in the third quarter for a 37-36 edge, but Morgan took charge and returned the permanent lead to the Jackets with a bucket at the 5:43 mark of the third period. Georgia Tech held a two-possession lead, 48-43, entering the fourth quarter before the Hokies cut it back to 50-48 with 8:28 to play.
It was Morgan once again that answered, igniting a 22-4 Yellow Jacket run to close the game. Kara Dunn broke open a double-digit Yellow Jacket lead with a triple as Dani Carnegie followed with another three-pointer to put GT ahead, 63-48. The Hokies were held to just one field goal over the final eight minutes as the Jackets shot 62.5 percent in the period, including a 4-for-7 efficiency from three-point range.
Morgan led a trio of Jackets in double-figures with 19 points, followed by Dunn (16) and Carnegie (15). The Jackets were helped by a dominating effort on the glass, winning the rebounding battle, 46-32, paced by Dunn, Carnegie and Kayla Blackshear all with nine rebounds apiece. Morgan put together a solid stat line with six rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Here is how you can watch the game today:
GEORGIA TECH (22-9, 9-9 ACC) vs. NC State (24-5, 16-2)
Friday, March 7, 2025 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Greensboro, N.C. | First Horizon Coliseum
Television: ACC Network | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
