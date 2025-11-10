How to Watch Georgia Tech and SE Louisiana: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
After a 2-0 first week of the season, Georgia Tech will look to extend its winning streak to three games tonight when they host Southeastern Louisiana.
The Yellow Jackets had a close call on opening night against Maryland Eastern Shore, but looked much better with Baye Ndongo back in the lineup on Friday night against Bryant. This is going to be the last game for Georgia Tech before their big non-conference matchup against rival Georgia on Friday night.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
- Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Mike Morgan, Luke Hancock)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM Channel 371
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Looking for improvement
While 2-0, there is plenty for Georgia Tech to improve on, particularly on the offensive end of the court.
Four Jackets finished in double figure scoring totals, paced by redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr.’s 18-point performance. Freshman Mouhamed Sylla continued his impressive collegiate start, logging his second straight double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sylla is the only freshman in the Atlantic Coast Conference to post back-to-back double-doubles in his first two collegiate games this season. He is also only one of two in the nation to do so.
Southeastern Louisiana comes into the contest on a two-game skid to open the 2025-26 season. The Lions dropped an 88-58 decision at Ole Miss to open the campaign before falling at UL Lafayette, 58-52, most recently. Jaiden Lawrence is leading the Lions offensively through two games, contributing a team-high 11.5 points per game. Lawrence and Isaiah Gaines lead on the glass, pulling down 5.0 rebounds per game each.
SLU finished the 2024-25 season 18-14 overall and 12-8 in Southland Conference play, securing its fifth consecutive appearance in the SLC Basketball Tournament. SLU returned five letterwinners from last season’s squad and added 10 newcomers to the roster.
So far this season, Georgia Tech has been very good on the defensive end, in large part because of their front court of Sylla, Ndongo, and Peyton Marshall. If they can get improved play from their guards, they will be a team to watch. Keep an eye on freshman Akai Fleming and his continued growth after a breakout performance vs Bryant.