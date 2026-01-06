How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Tipoff Time and Channel

Georgia Tech is back in action on Tuesday night and is coming off a 65-53 win over Boston College. Georgia Tech has continued to get it done with its defense, which is playing at a high level and creating opportunities, especially in transition. The Yellow Jackets had 23 fastbreak points last time out and took advantage of their pace and tempo to get out in the break. They also held Boston College to a measly 27% from the field in their contest and didn’t let the Eagles get going. Here is head coach Damon Stoudamire on the stellar defensive effort last time out.

“Sometimes you can't tell sitting from the sideline, but I knew we were playing great defense. But the game felt like a lot of games this year. Like, man, we just gotta get going offensively. If we get going offensively, then we'll be fine. BC is a different type team, and I watched BC, and I told that guy I was actually disappointed in the last three minutes of the first half. BC played a lot of games where I call it just they rock you to sleep. You know what I mean? You'll feel like you're in control of the game, and then all of a sudden you lose a rhythm offensively, and then they start scoring some buckets, and hit a bank shot three, and you just have all kinds of things start happening,” said Stoudamire.

“That's when the game turned. The momentum of the game shifted, and we couldn't get it back offensively. Defensively, we were still doing a good job. To me, it felt the same, and I'm with you. When I looked at the numbers, I was like, I don't think I've ever had a team hold an opponent to 27 from the field, 13 from the three. It was amazing defense, it was a collective effort. It was physical, like I said, we played small down the stretch of the game. So, no, it was a good team effort. From a physicality standpoint, it was great to see.”

The Yellow Jackets are 10-5 on the year and looking to add another win over Syracuse. The series has been back and forth so far, with Syracuse holding a narrow 10-9 advantage over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has won two of the last three matchups and is 6-3 at home when defending McCamish Pavilion.

Let’s take a look at how you can watch and listen to today’s game:

GEORGIA TECH (10-5, 1-1 ACC) vs. Syracuse (9-5, 0-1 ACC)

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Jay Alter, Randolph Childress

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.

Is Jaeden Mustaf An X Factor Off The Bench?

Mustaf has put together back-to-back good performances off the bench and has continued to provide a spark for the Yellow Jackets with his aggression on offense and his defensive prowess. It has led to more opportunities, and Mustaf is taking full advantage. Coach Stoudamire talked about Mustaf’s role and his embracing coming off the bench for the Yellow Jackets.

“The thing about Jaeden I give him credit on is he's really embraced coming off the bench. I think that sometimes we look at that as if it could be a demotion or whatnot. But the reality of it is, he still played the same amount of minutes. His minutes haven't went down. I think that it gives him more opportunities to attack the rim when he comes in. Some of the things that I actually envisioned with our small ball unit, he's been able to do. You could put him on a four, and he can guard fours, especially picking pop guys. But he did a great job, got five big rebounds. Made his free throws and so I'm proud of him because you know a lot of guys would pout or do different things, but he hasn’t man. He's consistent, he works, and I think that's the biggest thing. He comes to work, and you know, he clocks in each and every day,” said Stoudamire.

Going against Syracuse, Mustaf may be the spark the Yellow Jackets need to pick up their second win in conference

