How To Watch No. 13 Georgia Tech vs Lousiville: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After losing their first game of the season on Thursday, Georgia Tech is back on the court, but they are on the road today. The Yellow Jackets are traveling to Louisville and hope that they can bounce back from their double overtime loss to Virginia Tech today.
Kara Dunn led the way for the Jackets in the tilt, dropping 33 points for a season-high and her 10th consecutive game scoring in double-figures. Fellow classmate, Tonie Morgan also had a productive night against the Hokies, scoring a career-high 28 points and surpassing the 1,000-career points mark.
Louisville enters Sunday’s matchup on a five-game win streak dating back to Dec. 21. Most recently, the Cardinals are coming off a 65-56 victory at Wake Forest and an overtime win at Miami that opened a two-game road swing. The Cardinals are 4-2 when competing at home this season with losses to Oklahoma and NC State. Tajianna Roberts leads the team a trio of Cardinals in double-figures, chipping in 12.8 points per game, while Olivia Cochran adds a team-high 6.4 rebounds and 10.2 points per game.
Georgia Tech also seeks its first win in program history over Louisville. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals have met 11 times since the first meeting in 2015 – all coming in ACC matchups.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
- Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 | 4 p.m. ET | Louisville, Ky. | KFC Yum! Center
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Angel Gray, Helen Williams)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
- Live Stats: Click Here
