How To Watch No. 17 Georgia Tech vs No. 23 Nebraska: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After defeating Rice at home earlier this week, No. 17 Georgia Tech is looking to keep their undefeated season alive and take down another ranked opponent. Today, No. 23 Nebraska comes to Atlanta and will provide a very stiff test for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech women’s basketball plays its final non-conference game on Saturday in the back half of a double-header with men’s basketball. The Yellow Jackets host Nebraska in a top-25 matchup, meeting their third ranked opponent of the season. Tech is coming off a convincing 88-57 victory over Rice on Wednesday. Guided by four Yellow Jackets in double-figures, Tech improved to 12-0 on the season. Rusne Augustinaite dropped a season-high 23 points in the win, hitting a career-high seven three-pointers. Kara Dunn followed with 17 points as Tech shot 49.3 percent from the field.
Nebraska comes into the contest riding a five-game win streak and seeking its first road win of the year. The Cornhuskers have played only one true road contest, falling at Creighton for their lone loss to date. Alexis Markowski paces the team, averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She is one of three averaging double-figure scoring through 11 games.
Georgia Tech looks to avenge a loss last season to Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln. Tech led at halftime, but Nebraska shot 75.9 percent in the second half to overcome its deficit and take an 80-72 win at home. Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan both logged 20-point outings in the tilt. Saturday will be the third meeting in program history on the hardwood with Tech leading the series, 2-1.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
No. 17 GEORGIA TECH (12-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. No. 23 NEBRASKA (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten)
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 | 5:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Live Stats: Click Here
Additonal Links
Georgia Tech Makes Another Big Transfer Portal Splash By Landing FIU Transfer Wide Reciever Dean Patterson
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land Commitment From Cal Tight End Transfer J.T. Byrne
Georgia Tech Football: New Expert Prediction Favors Vanderbilt In Birmingham Bowl Matchup