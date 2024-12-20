Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land Commitment From Cal Tight End Transfer J.T. Byrne
Georgia Tech has landed another transfer from the portal. The Yellow Jackets have been looking to add a tight end to their roster and they landed one today with the commitment of Cal transfer J.T. Byrne. Byrne started his career at Oregon State before transferring to Cal and now he will spend his final year of eligibility at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are losing Avery Boyd, Jackson Hawes, and Ryland Goede from their team this year and Byrne will step in and provide depth and experience.
According to 247Sports, the 6'6 240 LBS tight end was ranked as a three-star transfer prospect, the No. 636 player in the transfer portal, and the No. 35 tight end in the portal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.5 grade on offense this season, including a 78.5 run-blocking grade. Hawes was a tremendous asset in the run game this year and Byrne looks like he can step in and fill that role. Of his 63 offensive snaps, 51 of them were in run blocking according to PFF, showing how he was used at Cal last season.
Here is a scouting report on Byrne as a high school prospect from 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"We're big on multi-sport athletes who showcase functional athleticism and that fits Byrne to a tee. He's a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball but football will be his meal ticket. That multi-sport background not only helps a player stay fluid and avoid burn out but means he has never had the benefit of a spring conditioning program, so he's far from maxed out like so many young high school players we see. At 6-6, 230 pounds, he has a prototype tight end frame who can run and uses his athleticism and body control to make contested catches and win jump balls."
Yesterday, Georgia Tech landed UTSA defensive lineman Ronald Triplette from the portal. fter transferring in from Kansas State, Triplette played three seasons for the Roadrunners from 2022-2024 and totaled 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his three seasons there. He could end up being an underrated addition to the portal class for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best defender on UTSA and he finished with an 87.4 grade there in 318 snaps, including an 85.1 pass rushing grade. In 2023, Triplette finished with 69.0 grade in 217 snaps and in 2022, he was given a 67.4 grade in 275 snaps.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments
