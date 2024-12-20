Georgia Tech Makes Another Big Transfer Portal Splash By Landing FIU Transfer Wide Reciever Dean Patterson
Georgia Tech has been on a roll lately in the transfer portal and that did not stop today. A few days after landing FIU transfer wide receiver Eric Rivers, his highly touted teammate is joining him. FIU transfer wide receiver Dean Patterson just announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.
Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns. He joins Rivers and South Carolina transfer Debron Gatling as the transfer receivers who have committed to Georgia Tech this cycle. He is the eighth overall transfer commitment for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus gave him a 74.9 grade in 679 snaps, which was the 6th highest on the Panthers offense.
This is big for the Yellow Jackets offense. Patterson is going to join Rivers and Malik Rutherford to give Georgia Tech a nice receiving corps for next season and with quarterback Haynes King back, the Yellow Jackets passing attack has a chance to be very dangerous.
Patterson is the second transfer to commit to Georgia Tech today. Earlier this afternoon, Cal transfer tight end J.T. Byrne committed to the Yellow Jackets.
According to 247Sports, the 6'6 240 LBS tight end was ranked as a three-star transfer prospect, the No. 636 player in the transfer portal, and the No. 35 tight end in the portal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.5 grade on offense this season, including a 78.5 run-blocking grade. Hawes was a tremendous asset in the run game this year and Byrne looks like he can step in and fill that role. Of his 63 offensive snaps, 51 of them were in run blocking according to PFF, showing how he was used at Cal last season.
Here is a scouting report on Byrne as a high school prospect from 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"We're big on multi-sport athletes who showcase functional athleticism and that fits Byrne to a tee. He's a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball but football will be his meal ticket. That multi-sport background not only helps a player stay fluid and avoid burn out but means he has never had the benefit of a spring conditioning program, so he's far from maxed out like so many young high school players we see. At 6-6, 230 pounds, he has a prototype tight end frame who can run and uses his athleticism and body control to make contested catches and win jump balls."
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (8)
- WR Dean Patterson (FIU)