How To Watch No. 17 Georgia Tech vs No. 3 Notre Dame: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Georgia Tech started the season 15-0, but has run into its first losing streak of the season recently, losing to Virginia Tech in double overtime and to Louisville on the road. The Yellow Jackets now face their toughest test of the season tonight when they go on the road to face No. 3 Notre Dame.
Despite a trio of Jackets finishing in double figures at Louisville, Tech couldn’t overcome a first half deficit. Kara Dunn led the way offensively with 18 points, while Inés Noguero pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Notre Dame comes into the matchup on a nine-game win streak that snapped a two-game skid. Notre Dame’s only losses of the season came against TCU and Utah. The Fighting Irish are led by Hannah Hidalgo, who averages 25.7 points per game, while Liatu King, a transfer from Pitt, averages a double-double on the season to lead in rebounding. Notre Dame is the only remaining undefeated team in ACC play and sits atop the standings.
Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are meeting for the 20th time in program history on Thursday. The Fighting Irish lead the series, 18-1, as Tech looks to pick up its first win since 2020. ND has won the last five-straight meetings.
This is a game that will have implications on the ACC standings and it would be one of the biggest wins for Nell Fortner during her time as the head coach at Georgia Tech. It is going to take big games from Dunn and Morgan, but they are more than capable of getting the job done.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 15.5 point underdog in tonight's game vs the Fighting Irish.
Here is how you can watch the game tonight.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 | 6 p.m. ET | South Bend, Ind. | Purcell Pavilion
Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Pam Ward, Brooke Weisbrod)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
