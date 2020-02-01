Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Fighting Irish | Game 22
Matthew McGavic
Good afternoon from the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) are resuming ACC play and will be taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC). This is a rematch of a game played just two and half weeks ago on January 15th, when Notre Dame came to McCamish Pavilion and defeated the Yellow Jackets to the tune of 78-74.
Tipoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Maroon Tigers and other related readings:
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Jose Alvarado
F Khalid Moore
F Jordan Usher
F Moses Wright
C James Banks III
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
G Prentiss Hubb
G TJ Gibbs
G Rex Pflueger
F Juwan Durham
F John Mooney
Personell Update: Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe is still "day-to-day" and is questionable for today's game.
FIRST HALF: