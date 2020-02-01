All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Fighting Irish | Game 22

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) are resuming ACC play and will be taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC). This is a rematch of a game played just two and half weeks ago on January 15th, when Notre Dame came to McCamish Pavilion and defeated the Yellow Jackets to the tune of 78-74.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Maroon Tigers and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

F Khalid Moore

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish

G Prentiss Hubb

G TJ Gibbs

G Rex Pflueger

F Juwan Durham

F John Mooney

Personell Update: Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe is still "day-to-day" and is questionable for today's game.

FIRST HALF:

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Matthew McGavic
Matthew McGavic

Editor

Do you think that the Jackets will even up the season series with ND?

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/1/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 31st, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Calvin Johnson & Eddie Lee Ivery Set for Hall of Fame Inductions

Georgia Tech football legends to be inducted to Atlanta, Georgia Sports Halls of Fame in February

Georgia Tech PR

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Tech is looking to even the season series against Notre Dame with a trip up to South Bend. Here's how they stack up against the Fighting Irish.

Matthew McGavic

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Thanks in part to his own personal efforts and those from the coaching staff, junior forward Jordan Usher is moving from a being a well of untapped energy to a well-rounded basketball player.

Matthew McGavic

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The increased production of Georgia Tech's bench players and the utilization of the player rotations by Josh Pastner will be pivotal to a late season run at the NCAA Tournament.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/31/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 30th, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

The Yellow Jackets will traveling up to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish just two and a half weeks after hosting Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion.

Matthew McGavic

Three Jackets Named to ACC All-Academic Football Team

Curry, Southers, Swilling honored for achievements on the field and in the classroom

Georgia Tech PR

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Just two and a half weeks separated from their loss to Notre Dame, the Yellow Jackets are traveling up to South Bend for a rematch with the Fighting Irish. Will this result be different?

Matthew McGavic

Two Georgia Tech Alumni Make 52-Man XFL Rosters

Prior to the start of the 2020 XFL season, two former Georgia Tech football players have made the final roster cuts.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic