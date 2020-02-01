Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Fighting Irish | Game 22

Good afternoon from the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) are resuming ACC play and will be taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC). This is a rematch of a game played just two and half weeks ago on January 15th, when Notre Dame came to McCamish Pavilion and defeated the Yellow Jackets to the tune of 78-74.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Maroon Tigers and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

F Khalid Moore

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish

G Prentiss Hubb

G TJ Gibbs

G Rex Pflueger

F Juwan Durham

F John Mooney

Personell Update: Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe is still "day-to-day" and is questionable for today's game.

FIRST HALF: