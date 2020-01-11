Jackets Maven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Eagles | Game 16

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from the Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-3 ACC) find themselves back on the road yet again. They're tasked with facing yet another high quality ACC opponent, as they are preparing to take on the Boston College Eagles (9-6, 3-1 ACC).

Tipoff is set for 6:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Eagles and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Boston College

Tale of The Tape: Boston College Eagles

5 Questions For BC Maven's AJ Black

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Boston College

Confidence Is Sky-High For GT Basketball

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Boston College Eagles

G Jay Heath

G Julian Rishwain

F CJ Felder

F Jairus Hamilton

F Steffon Mitchell

FIRST HALF:

Bryce Gowdy Was The Epitome Of Geoff Collins' Culture Change

"He saw that it could be really special, and that it could be special for him."

