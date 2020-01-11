Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Eagles | Game 16

Good afternoon from the Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-3 ACC) find themselves back on the road yet again. They're tasked with facing yet another high quality ACC opponent, as they are preparing to take on the Boston College Eagles (9-6, 3-1 ACC).

Tipoff is set for 6:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Boston College Eagles

G Jay Heath

G Julian Rishwain

F CJ Felder

F Jairus Hamilton

F Steffon Mitchell

FIRST HALF: